In a prior post, I had noted that State Representative Pat Kirschmann (D Sioux Falls) had been said to possibly be running in a primary against Senator Reynold Nesiba for the Senate seat in District 15.

Under the comment section for that post a few moments ago, it was noted there was an announcement at the Democrat Forum in Sioux Falls today that Rep. Kirschmann has passed away. As soon as I see more information on it, I’ll share it. Otherwise, please keep his family in your prayers.