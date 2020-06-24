Recount craziness across the state!

I’m hearing there’s a lot happening with legislative recounts resulting from the primary election.

In District 9 House, I’m hearing Bethany Soye picked up 3 votes to strengthen her lead to 11 votes over her opponent Michael Clark. No word on challenges. (Update – according to Michael Clark, he “congratulated Mrs Soye, shook hands, then handed her a check for a campaign contribution.“)

In District 17 Senate, I heard from several sources that Art Rusch lost 2 ballots in Turner County, narrowing his lead to 4 votes over Nancy Rasmussen, but today Clay County came in holding numbers. There are 5 days for that to be challenged after it’s officially filed, so that may yet be coming.

I’m hearing word from several sources that the District 19 House race is actually in flux.. so wait for the official on that..

What I was told was that one of the auditors located ballots that had erroneously not been counted. The number of votes for Overweg weren’t close to what you would expect to be able to flip the race in his favor, as there was a lot of distance between he and Jessica Bahmuller – more than a recount might have been expected to change.

But hang on – as is being noted elsewhere, there were a lot of votes found, which completely changed the outcome.

On primary election night, Bahmuller finished second to Kent Peterson in the District 19 vote count, tallying 1,741 votes to best Marty Overweg by 21 votes. The top-two vote-getters earned seats in the Legislature. But on Monday, Bahmuller was told there was a discrepancy in the final numbers. There were 86 votes not counted on election night from Douglas County and one not counted from Hutchinson County. Unofficially, Bahmuller was told there were no changes in Bon Homme, Hanson and McCook counties and one vote changed in Hutchinson County. In Douglas County, there were 52 additional votes for Marty Overweg, 23 for Kent Peterson and 11 for Bahmuller. The new tallies put Overweg ahead of Bahmuller by 20 votes and, if accurate, would give Overweg the spot in the Legislature.

Er… not found but mis-reported? Ugh. What a mess. And both candidates involved are nice people. There are no winners in a screw up like this.

I’d expect that one will end up in a courthouse for further argument.