Regents to Qualm in Sept: “USD does not have programs or courses that focus exclusively on social justice, diversity or multiculturalism.” Except where they do.

Back in 2018, House Majority Leader Lee Qualm had posed a number of questions to the Board of Regents with regards to how balanced opinions were being promoted at our State Universities in response to the Board’s promises in 2018 to take care of concerns over intellectual diversity on college campuses:

16) The Pierre Capital Journal (January 31, 2018) reported on diversity, multiculturalism, and/or social justice classes being taught at South Dakota universities. Are programs which operate under the rubric of diversity, multiculturalism, and/or social justice competing for resources with traditional education in civics, history, and government? How many diversity, multiculturalism, and/or social justice programs exist on South Dakota campuses, how much do they cost, and how many faculty are affiliated with these programs? More generally, what courses are offered at South Dakota universities which could be considered to be associated with the causes of ”social justice” and “equity”? Who teaches these courses? What is the goal of these courses? Are courses which offer a counter point of view to “social justice” and “equity” courses offered at South Dakota universities? If so, please list them.

The Regents replied:

The University of South Dakota USD does not have programs or courses that focus exclusively on social justice, diversity or multiculturalism, and it does not require students to enroll in courses that emphasize these subjects.

Read all of that here.

So, how does that claim in the letter to Lee Qualm correspond with what we highlighted last night?

Social Justice Training The University of South Dakota offers opportunities to achieve numerous diversity learning outcomes that prepare students for living, working, and leading in a diverse democracy. Effective leaders in today’s society need to understand the concepts of worldview, intercultural communication, privilege, social identity, oppression, systemic racism, heterosexism, sexism, multicultural leadership, ingroup favoritism, discrimination and power. Courses, community service, guest speakers, cultural presentations, student organizations, departments, and majors are all dimensions of USD that promote diversity education and understanding.

Read that all here.

Curious. Those statements don’t seem to be the same. There was the statement to House Majority Leader Lee Qualm. And there’s the statement on the USD website. And the two don’t seem to exactly reconcile with the other.

So why should we trust the Board of Regents when it comes to guaranteeing intellectual diversity on our campuses?

More to come.

Like this: Like Loading...