Reggie Rhoden announces he’s leaving SDGOP Executive Director post

From Facebook, South Dakota Republican Party Executive Director Reggie Rhoden is announcing tonight that he is leaving his position as ED for the SDGOP. In part…

I’ve always been intentional about avoiding direct employment under my father. I don’t care at all for the word ‘nepotism’. That’s why I’ve always been diligent to earn my own way, build my own relationships, and stand on my own merit. Titles and opportunities should be based on hard work and ability, not last names. But with my own father becoming the 34th Governor of South Dakota in the middle of the term, I find myself in a rather unprecedented position.

The SDGOP will elect a new Chairman this Saturday. Typically, someone in my position would work closely with the Chair and Governor to help shape that decision. However, with the Governor being my own father, I believe it would resemble a conflict of interest for me to take on that role. It also wouldn’t be fair to the party that has been so good to me and my family for so many years.

This is why I wanted to use this post to announce that I’ll be stepping down from my position as Executive Director of the South Dakota Republican party. While I’ve made the decision to no longer fill the job, I do intend to finish it. Regardless of who the next Chairman is, I will remain so long as it takes to ensure the party undergoes a smooth and transparent transition. I have been diligent not to show favoritism or public support for any Chairman candidate, and hope to serve as an example for future politicians in positions like mine.

I’ve greatly enjoyed my time as ED, and I’ll remember it as a highlight, but equally optimistically, I’m looking forward to what the future has to offer. Thank you to all of you who have donated to the party, volunteered at events, served on your local GOP, or just passed on a kind word about us. A kind word has a lot of potential. Thank you, Chairman Wiik for allowing me this opportunity to serve the SDGOP alongside you for the past year. Thank you Vice-Chair Fitzgerald for everything you’ve done and the hours of labor you put in for the party and for our family. Treasurer Koenecke, for your sound advice and wealth of knowledge. Secretary Oakes, for your comradery and compassion during the difficult times.

It’s been an honor to serve the South Dakota Republican Party.