Relaease: Gov. Rhoden Signs Future Use Permit Legislation for West River Water Supply

Gov. Rhoden Signs Future Use Permit Legislation for West River Water Supply

(March 13, 2025) The Western Dakota Regional Water System (WDRWS) is thankful for the legislative approval of SJR 501, the Future Use Permit to access water from the Missouri River. Gov. Larry Rhoden. The next step in the process is final approval from South Dakota’s Water Management Board, the entity that issues Future Use Permits.

“Thank you to Governor Rhoden, the South Dakota Legislature, the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources, and the Water Management Board for prioritizing water for South Dakotans and planning for the future,” says Jake Fitzgerald, WDRWS President and Manager of the West River/Lyman Jones Rural Water System.

A Future Use Permit is a critical tool for ensuring that water resources are available for long-term water development in South Dakota. The permit allows entities such as WDRWS to secure water rights for future needs. The WDRWS Future Use Permit would allow up to 20,7765-acre-feet of water from the Missouri River to be utilized per year.

“This is an important first step toward ensuring West River has adequate drinking water for the future,” says Kristin Conzet, WDRWS Executive Director. “The Missouri River is an abundant resource that flows through South Dakota. It is important that we claim what is available to us, before we find ourselves without enough water.”

Future Use Permits greater than 10,000-acre-feet per year require legislative approval. The issuance of permits is carefully aligned with the state’s water management policies to balance future demands with current water supply. Prior to being considered by the legislature, the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources conducted a technical review of the WDRWS Future Use Permit application.

ABOUT WDRWS

Western Dakota Regional Water System (WDRWS) is a non-profit corporation, formed to address the need for water in western South Dakota. A 2019 study South Dakota Mines and a 2025 U.S. Geological Survey study show a current shortage of water under drought conditions. Projected population growth and the ongoing threat of drought illustrate the need for the WDRWS to bring water to West River. The WDRWS is an alliance of forward-thinking community, governmental and water system leaders who believe that the future of western South Dakota will be fueled by access to abundant and quality water. Large and small public water systems, associate members, and individuals make up the membership of the WDRWS. Learn more by visiting WDRWS.org.