Release: 2025-2026 SENATE MINORITY LEADERSHIP ANNOUNCED

2025-2026 SENATE MINORITY LEADERSHIP ANNOUNCED

PIERRE – The newly-elected Senate Democrat caucus met November 9, 2024, to determine legislative leadership for the 2025-2026 Legislative term.

The following members were elected to minority leadership positions in the Senate:

Minority Leader: Liz Larson

Assistant Minority Leader: Jamie Smith

Minority Whip: Red Dawn Foster

Legislator information is available on the LRC website.

-30-