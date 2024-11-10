Release: 2025-2026 SENATE MINORITY LEADERSHIP ANNOUNCED

Pat Powers

2025-2026 SENATE MINORITY LEADERSHIP ANNOUNCED

PIERRE – The newly-elected Senate Democrat caucus met November 9, 2024, to determine legislative leadership for the 2025-2026 Legislative term.

The following members were elected to minority leadership positions in the Senate:

  • Minority Leader: Liz Larson
  • Assistant Minority Leader: Jamie Smith
  • Minority Whip: Red Dawn Foster

Legislator information is available on the LRC website.

-30-

One thought on “Release: 2025-2026 SENATE MINORITY LEADERSHIP ANNOUNCED”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *