Release: 2025-2026 SENATE MINORITY LEADERSHIP ANNOUNCED

2025-2026 SENATE MINORITY LEADERSHIP ANNOUNCED
PIERRE – The newly-elected Senate Democrat caucus met November 9, 2024, to determine legislative leadership for the 2025-2026 Legislative term.
The following members were elected to minority leadership positions in the Senate:
- Minority Leader: Liz Larson
- Assistant Minority Leader: Jamie Smith
- Minority Whip: Red Dawn Foster
Legislator information is available on the LRC website.
