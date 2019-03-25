Release: A.G. Ravnsborg clarifies questions regarding industrial hemp and CBD Oil

ATTORNEY GENERAL RAVNSBORG CLARIFIES QUESTIONS
REGARDING INDUSTRIAL HEMP AND CBD (Cannabidiol) OIL
PIERRE, S.D. – Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg today issued a clarifying statement regarding the legality of Industrial Hemp and CBD oils.
“We have had numerous informal inquiries as to the legal status of both hemp and CBD oils since the legislative session concluded,” said Ravnsborg. “It is important that the people of our state know and understand the status of the law so that they can obey it.”
Current South Dakota law makes industrial hemp illegal and all forms of CBD oil illegal.
The only exception is the prescription drug Epidiolex which was recognized by this year’s legislature as a controlled substance under SB 22. Governor Kristi Noem signed that bill into law on February 19, 2019, with an emergency clause, therefore having the law go into effect immediately.
This action leaves any other use or possession of CBD oil as a violation of state law.
“Some of the confusion is likely resulting from the fact that the federal government legalized the production and possession of hemp in the December 2018 Farm Bill,” continued Ravnsborg. “However, after a robust discussion of HB 1191 during the recent legislative session, the legal status under state law did not change, hemp and CBD oils remain illegal in South Dakota.”
The public is advised to contact their local state’s attorney, local law enforcement, or the Attorney General’s office with any further questions they may have at (605) 773-3215 or atghelp@state.sd.us
So if your child suffers from seizures, rather than pay $700 a year for otc CBD oil, you get to pay $30,000+ at the drug store for the prescription version. Way to go Noem! We always knew you were a big govt proponent.
The South Dakotans whose children would benefit from CBD oil will more likely be choosing between watching their children suffer needlessly and violating Nanny Noem’s evil laws. Does she think she loves these kids more than their parents do?
I’m siding with the children and against the nanny, and if I end up on a jury, there’s approximately zero chance I’ll convict.
Absolute delusional wickedness from Noem and her sycophants in the legislature.
Mayors need to decriminalize CBD oil.
Follow the $$$$$$. It’s not Pharma’s fault. It’s the Senator’s that voted for the Governor’s request to not over-ride her veto.
A good advisory by the Attorney General. Keep up the good work.
So are you going to arrest people that sell it in health food stores? Are you going to arrest people that order it online? Are you going to arrest people that use it for pain medication and other aliments? Stick to those drug addicting opiods folks. That’s where the money is. Let’s keep the war on drugs continuing so SD can continue to get more funding for law enforcement, prisons, schools, CPS, treatment centers, and list goes on. I better hide my hemp.
So should the AG and other law enforcement NOT follow the law?
You may not like the law but if the AG and others get to pick and choose which ones they enforce you might not like that either.
Up to legislature and governor to say what they want and AG to enforce it
Yes, I feel bad for the AG and his office for having to enforce such stupidity. I rather have them spend their time on real criminals.
You South Dakota people are so backwards. When I look at your political system there, I keep hearing the old song “Dueling Banjos” in the background.
Get rid of ingestion laws.
Nothing against Jason, as he is probably shaking his head and rolling his eyes. This is going to take time away from going after the real criminals What were these state Senators thinking? Enjoy your skittles.
Mentele and the stoners are getting ready for the petitions again for rec use so people can claim it is their medicine for all. smokable medicine. if rec passes no need for CBD or anything else.
Would you call the state of Utah Stoners? The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints? Get a clue folks. Utah is the most conservative state in the union and they have legalized medical marijuana.
Watch SD Focus. AG J did an excellent job. I didn’t really like him a few years ago, but I think he has changed my mind. He doesn’t come across as a politician, He is working overtime for the people of SD. Stay Independent Jason and do your job by working for all the people of SD.
I rarely agree with Tara, because she’s pretty far out there, but i think CBD oils should be available for medical necessity.
