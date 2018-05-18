Release: After Noem Push, Trump Moves to End Family Planning Funding for Abortion Advocates, like Planned Parenthood

After Noem Push, Trump Moves to End Family Planning Funding for Abortion Advocates, like Planned Parenthood
Washington, D.C. – Rep. Kristi Noem today applauded President Trump’s proposal to end family planning funding for abortion providers, like Planned Parenthood, and redirect those resources into health centers that do not promote or perform abortions. In South Dakota, there are six federally qualified health centers operating in 45 service sites, but just one Planned Parenthood center.
“Taxpayers should not have to bear the abortion industry’s financial burden – directly or indirectly,” said Noem, who recently wrote the administration in support of the rule change. “I am proud to stand with President Trump in protecting taxpayer dollars from abortion advocates, using those family-planning dollars instead to provide comprehensive, life-affirming care to women.”
The president’s proposal does not cut Title X family planning funding. Rather, it directs those dollars away from programs where abortion is a method of family planning. According to a recent Government Accountability Office report, Planned Parenthood received $170 million from the Title X program, an average of nearly $60 million annually.
Today’s announcement builds on Noem’s work earlier this Congress to overturn an Obama-era rule that forced states to give Title X money to organizations that commit abortions. Noem helped lead the House in passing H.J.Res.43, which President Trump signed into law, to overturn President Obama’s rule and give states more flexibility to defund Planned Parenthood.
###
Lol @ “After Noem Push…” – grasping at straws, if I’ve ever seen it
“Oh the lone Congresswoman from South Dakota voted for a thing? I’m going to do that thing,” said President Trump in a universe that is not our own
I would love to see the internal polling.
Nobody is attacking so it tells me it’s very close and neither wants to risk losing support by starting an attack.
Attacking DC must be popular since Jackley does it every other breath.
Trump is obviously popular amongst primary voters because every candidate except Dusty goes out of their way to attach themselves to the President.
Traditional conservative pro-life voters must be up for grabs as Noem keeps campaigning explicitly for their votes.
I keep expecting one of the candidates to define their opponent more directly. Or air a 3rd person ad on their opponent.
After noem “push”, potus endorses farm bill and House passes much needed certainty for SD farmers…..oops.
Hahahhhahaha
That is one too many planned parenthood sites in the state!
Agreed.
Planned Parenthood, funded with $500 million taxpayer dollars a year, by the numbers:
Zero mammograms.
Virtually no prenatal care.
Less than one percent of all Pap tests.
160 abortions for every adoption referral 320,000 babies aborted each year.
1/3 of all U.S. abortions
They kill almost 900 children in the womb every single day. It’s time to stop funding this madness.
It is Fred.
I would be more supportive of Noem and simply applaud her IF her campaign wouldnt have lied and tried to imply Jackly wasn’t pro-life a month ago. For her to do that is repulsive. The issue is important. We need open arms and to support other pro life candidates and leaders.
I hope Marty wins. Her DC thugs can pollute some other state with their lies.
I would be more supportive of Jackley if he weren’t more concerned with marijuana than abortion
7:16, both are good friends of the pro-life movement. I don’t think it’s possible to characterize one as more pro-life than the other.
Do you think if there was better parenting- children wouldn’t need abortions?
Funny how Planned Patenting, who provides a very legal service, gets blamed for the choices and actions of consenting people.
Where is the opposition to birth control as well? Isn’t that an abortion in pill form?
It depends on the method. If the birth control gets rid of a fertilized egg it is abortion if it prevents an egg from being fertilized it is not.
Fred- if you don’t want an abortion- don’t get one.
Why should your choices limit the rights of others?
Also- how do you over turn 40 years of caselaw? Asking for a friend because I’m tired of seeing Republicans fundraiser off abortion when they never do anything about it.
8:25, you mean if you don’t want to murder your baby than don’t?
“Choice” should not allow murder.
Fred:
Per South Dakota code- which you could have changed but didn’t- it’s not considered fetal homicide.
sdlegislature.gov/Statutes/Codified_Laws/DisplayStatute.aspx?Type=Statute&Statute=22-16-1.1
What did the Supreme Court in Roe v. Wade allow for women to do?
Who are you to decide, but for yourself, what a woman does to her body?
Why do you want government just small enough to fit in everyone else’s bedroom? Are you not a Republican who believes in individual liberty? Isn’t healthcare a choice?
You can go on about a diatribe about the fetus being a life and having rights – but that’s not what’s said in Roe v. Wade. That’s not the standard of practice in medicine. The mother’s health and well-being come before anything else.
Roe v Wade invented an imaginary Right to Privacy.
We don’t have any rights to privacy and the Patriot Act proved it. Then just in case you thought the Patriot Act didn’t prove it, the Affordable Care Act should have erased any remaining doubts
Whose rights are you speaking for? The babies’ right to life? Do we have the right to kill another human being?
No we do not simple answer and I agree with you
The first thing I would do is draw the line that you’re going to cut away funding you may not get the whole thing but reduce the amount be a fiscal conservative and so are you for a 25 or 50 million dollar reduction it’s not a complete ywin but let’s start somewhere then let’s look at other states and what restrictions have passed federal court muster and let’s Implement them here
Why do tax payers need to fund Planned Parenthood? How are they able to spend millions in political races? Maybe because…
They receive millions in corporate contributions:
Avon, Adobe, Am.Express, Bath & Body Works, Clorox, Energizer, March of Dimes, United Way, Tostitos, Nike, PepsiCo, Emily’s List, Patagonia, Starbucks: help fund the murder of babies all while enjoying a hot cup of crappy coffee! Most recently, the WNBA will be donating their ticket sales.
Celebrities must be involved to help normalize and dehumanize:
Julianne Moore, Amy Schumer, Mark Ruffalo, Miley Cyrus, Lena Dunham, Mila Kunis, Katy Perry, Elizabeth Banks, Kerry Washington, Amy Poehler.
Iowa’s state legislature has revoked PP’s tax payer funding, what’s up with SD? I think it has something to do with Republicans who lie about being pro-life.
KM,
The federal Hyde Amendment, passed in 1977, bans state use of federal Medicaid dollars to pay for abortions unless the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest, or the abortion is “necessary to save the life of the woman.” To my knowledge, no SD Medicaid funds go to pay for abortions, except to comply with the Hyde Amendment.
Thank you, good to know.
Don’t let them grind you down.
Planned Parenthood pays kickbacks to the politicians who appropriate taxpayer funds for them.
PP puts the taxpayers’ money in one pocket, pulls a wad of cash out of the other pocket, claim that it’s “different money,” and stuff it into the pockets of the politicians who voted to give them the “other money”
Then the politicians put their immediate family members on their campaign payrolls, and claim they aren’t enriching themselves with taxpayers’ money.
After Noem “push”, Congress balances budget and reduces Booker’s debt….oops
After Noem “push” Congress repeals the “death tax” … oops
After Noem “push” Congress repeals Obamacare … oops
After Noem “push” Congress secures the borders … oops
After Noem “push” Congress raises the debt ceiling. Mission Accomplished.
When a woman is actually raped she calls the police, files a complaint, goes to ER, where evidence is collected, and she is given drugs to prevent pregnancy and disease.
When a woman finds out she is pregnant and goes to PP, she finds out Medicaid won’t pay for an abortion unless she says she was raped. Suddenly she remembers she was raped. But PP doesn’t call the police so they can take a statement, much less collect the products of conception for forensic DNA analysis.
This is Medicaid fraud.
It would be a simple enough matter to find out how many abortions were billed to Medicaid as a result of rape, and investigate PP’s destruction of evidence.
But it’s not happening, is it?
No it is not happening.
And, if a woman doesn’t claim rape but still wants to have an abortion does Medicaid pay for everything except the actual killing of the baby? All the prepping, the ultra sound, medications… just not the murder?
As Fred pointed out the Hyde Amendment protects our tax dollars from funding abortions, but I’d like to see the SD legislature revoke PP’s tax payer funding much like IA has accomplished. Do we not have enough pro-life Republicans to accomplish this? Would Daugaard tell us it is not a necessary law at this time?
Yesterday I was once again reminded of Marty’s boast that he has prosecuted every referral from the dept of health received by his office, when I saw a sweatshirt being sold at my alma mater. It’s got a picture of a football on it, and the text says “Walnut Hill / Undefeated since 1893”
Yes. It’s like That. It’s like the Walnut Hill School for the Performing Arts’ football team.
SMH