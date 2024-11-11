Release: Attorney General Jackley Praises Court’s Decision To Block Biden “Parole in Place” Policy

Attorney General Jackley Praises Court’s Decision To Block Biden “Parole in Place” Policy

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley praises last week’s U.S. District Court’s ruling that permanently blocks a Biden Administration’s “parole in place” policy that would have provided citizenship for more than a million illegal aliens who have not satisfied the clear requirements set by Congress.

“The Court’s decision keeps in place existing immigration policy and stops the administration from exceeding its statutory authority,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Washington needs to secure the border for public safety and not continue to ignore this immigration issue and the rule of law.”

Attorney General Jackley was one of 16 Attorneys General who successfully filed suit in Texas federal court about the proposed policy. Aliens unlawfully present in the United States are prohibited from obtaining legal permanent resident status without first leaving the country and applying at an embassy or consulate in their home countries. The proposed Biden policy would have permitted 1.3 million aliens to apply for permanent residency without returning first to their home countries.

Other Attorneys General who signed onto the lawsuit were from the states of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, and Wyoming.

The Court’s decision can be read here: https://www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/sites/default/files/images/press/Parole%20in%20Place%20Rule%20Final%20Judgment.pdf