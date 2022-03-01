NEWS RELEASE

Brent Hoﬀman announces candidacy for State Senate (District 9)

Brent Hoﬀman, of northwestern Sioux Falls, formerly of Hartford, announced he is seeking election to the South Dakota Senate to represent District 9. “It would be a great honor to serve the citizens of District 9 in the State Senate, and if so entrusted, I’ll listen closely, work hard and represent them with integrity and consistency.” Hoﬀman, a Republican, has a long record of public service, including elective office.

His service began with a distinguished career in the military (enlisted and oﬃcer), as he was decorated 12 times in a career that ended at the Pentagon, where he survived the terrorist attack on 9/11. Over the years, he has volunteered as a Big Brother, Volunteer Income Tax Assistant and Court Appointed Special Advocate for abused and neglected children. He has served on the local school board and in several community clubs, including the American Legion, Lions and Cosmopolitan. In the church, he has served as greeter, deacon, elder and preacher. He also enters the Republican primary with impressive conservative credentials, as noted by honors from Concerned Women for America, the Family Policy Institute and Peacemaker’s Institute, among others. He’s also a lifetime member of the NRA and has served as a firearms instructor.

In addition, he’s no stranger to politics and has run many successful campaigns, supporting other Republicans at the local, state and national level while leading economic development initiatives and defeating tax increases. In his first run for oﬃce, he finished first among 10 candidates for the city council, winning by the largest margin in city history. He then visited each of the 28 precincts every year in oﬃce, wrote a monthly newspaper column and earned praise for his responsiveness to citizen questions and concerns. As a strategy, Hoﬀman says, “I simply listen closely, work hard and trust the results to God. I also prefer to run a positive, issue-centric campaign, and I strive to treat my opponents with respect, regardless of whether they respond in kind.”

On the issues, Hoﬀman says he’ll focus on core conservative issues and stand as an unabashed champion for life, liberty and small government. “I’ll also work hard to improve transparency and check spending. As a representative for the people, I always try to remember the words of famed economist Milton Friedman: Nobody spends somebody else’s money as carefully as he spends his own. “I’d like to think I’m an exception to that rule,” Hoﬀman remarked.

Mr. Hoﬀman is a widower who lost his wife to cancer. He proudly raised his kids alone and has been known to brag about them. His son, Silas (21), is a U.S. Marine stationed at Camp Pendleton. His daughter, Lydia (19), is a freshman at the University of Nebraska. Hoﬀman has worked as a contractor and also a teacher. He holds five degrees, including an an M.B.A. from the University of South Dakota. He’s also a published author and wrote Life After in honor of his late wife.

The newly-redrawn District 9 includes much of western Sioux Falls, including Ellis and Webster Grove, as well as Wall Lake, Hartford and most of the largely rural areas in between. The primary, expected to have multiple candidates, will be held on June 7th.