Release: Exciting Start to Spring for South Dakota Teenage Republicans

Exciting Start to Spring for South Dakota Teenage Republicans

At their March 16 Executive Board Meeting, the SD Teenage Republicans unanimously selected their new Sponsor: longtime GOP organizer Catherine Barranco. TARs is an auxiliary of the South Dakota Republican Party. At TARs events, Republicans between the ages of 13 and 18 unite to learn about government, encourage political involvement among the youth, and help carry Republican candidates to victory.

Having completed her record-breaking term as President of the Republican Women, Mrs. Barranco is ready to hit the ground running. “I am excited to work with such a fantastic group,” Catherine said. “The energy from Kayla Randall and her Executive Board is electric! There’s a bright future ahead for South Dakota’s young patriots!”

First Lady of South Dakota Sandy Rhoden remarked: “Catherine is a perfect fit! I’ve known her for years – we worked together rebuilding SDFRW. I have full confidence she’ll make TARs stronger than ever!” Catherine and her husband, Sioux Falls Councilman David Barranco, have two sons, Christopher (13) and William (10).

With a new Sponsor guiding the way, the Teenage Republicans are excited to announce the return of TARs Camp this summer. Camp will be July 21-26 in the Black Hills, with more details to follow. “TARs Camp is an exciting, fun-filled, unforgettable week in the Black Hills,” Barranco said. “We’ll release more information soon. For now, save the date!”

If you or someone you know would be interested in getting involved in TARs or if you’d like to be added to the email list, send a message to [email protected] or reach out to one of the TARs Executive Board members:

Chair – Kayla Randall

Vice-Chair – Aidyn Melville

Secretary – Melody Gilkerson

Treasurer – Andrew Chaney

District Representative – Will Penfield

District Representative – Bailey Dorneman

District Representative – Brode Malfaro

District Representative – Ashton Adams