Release – FACT CHECK: Despite Claims, Jackley Inaction Allowed Planned Parenthood to Break SD Law

FACT CHECK: Despite Claims, Jackley Inaction Allowed Planned Parenthood to Break SD Law
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – During a gubernatorial candidate forum this week, Marty Jackley claimed to “fight every day against Planned Parenthood…” However, Jackley has refused to hold the abortion provider accountable for two critical aspects of South Dakota’s landmark pro-life laws: (1) the immediate implementation of a 72-hour waiting period before an abortion is performed and (2) that a mother be told abortion “will terminate the life of a whole, separate, unique, living human being.”
While the 72-hour waiting period may have been able to go into effect immediately, Jackley refused to appeal a pro-Planned Parenthood ruling on the issue. Planned Parenthood “praised Jackley’s decision.”
Moreover, even after learning Planned Parenthood has been breaking the law by not clearly explaining to pregnant mothers that abortion will terminate a human life, Jackley has failed to enforce our laws and file a case against the abortion provider. As a result of Jackley’s failure to act, the South Dakota state legislature had to intervene in 2018 and pass legislation to ensure pregnant mothers are given this critical information.
“No one is questioning whether Marty Jackley is pro-life, but there is legitimate concern about how aggressively he’ll hold abortion providers like Planned Parenthood accountable” said Justin Brasell, Kristi for Governor Campaign Manager. “When he’s forced to act, he’ll likely respond. But when asked to proactively defend South Dakota’s pro-life laws and values, Jackley has been praised by Planned Parenthood for refusing to do it.”
BACKGROUND
JACKLEY’S CLAIM: “You’ve seen your Attorney General fighting every day against Planned Parenthood in South Dakota court rooms.” (Americans for Prosperity debate, May 1, 2018)
THE FACTS:
March 22, 2005 >> Governor Rounds signs legislation requiring that mothers be told “the abortion will terminate the life of a whole, separate, unique, living human being.”
March 28, 2011 >> Governor Daugaard signs legislation requiring a 72-hour waiting period before an abortion is performed.
July 26, 2011 >> Planned Parenthood “praised” Jackley’s decision to not fight for the 72-hour waiting period to take effect immediately. (“AG: State will not appeal abortion law injunction,” Rapid City Journal)
March 13, 2014 >> Legal documents provided to the Attorney General’s office demonstrate Planned Parenthood was breaking the law, but Jackley doesn’t act. The abortion provider failed to clearly explain that abortion will terminate a human life, as is required by the 2005 South Dakota law. Despite the revelation, Jackley did not file a lawsuit.
February 26, 2018 >> After Jackley refuses to act, the state legislature has to pass a bill to ensure pregnant mothers are told an abortion will terminate a human life. The legislation is signed by Governor Daugaard.
