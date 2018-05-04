Release – FACT CHECK: Noem Attacks Jackley’s Proven Pro-Life Record

FACT CHECK: Noem Attacks Jackley’s Proven Pro-Life Record
PIERRE, SD: Marty Jackley has consistently enforced and successfully defended South Dakota’s pro-life legislation.
- Marty Jackley became attorney general on September 4, 2009. By September 17, he announced an appeal against a court decision that hurt South Dakota’s pro-life legislation.
- Marty Jackley vigorously defended the 72-hour waiting period and succeeded in implementing the law through the course of litigation.
- After the SD legislature passed HB 1217 in 2011 to require a 72-hour waiting period before an abortion can be performed, Planned Parenthood sued Marty Jackley and the state. Implementation of the 72-hour-waiting period was accomplished through his litigation.
- To best protect the unborn, Jackley chose to litigate. In fact, the Alpha Center and Black Hills Crisis Pregnancy Centers joined him in that successful litigation. If the state would have appealed the case instead of litigating, the injunction would have remained in place during the appeal—which is typically an 18 month process. Moreover, there is no guarantee the state would have won the appeal.
- At no time has the attorney general ever refused a request by the South Dakota Department of Health to bring an enforcement action.
- Jackley successfully defeated Planned Parenthood when they sued him to challenge legislation that established procedures to ensure abortion decisions are voluntary and uncoerced.
- Jackley won a 2012 ruling by the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals which also brought an end to the battle commenced by Planned Parenthood over South Dakota’s legislation that required disclosure that the fetus is a human being.
- At the 2017 South Dakota Right to Life Convention, Jackley told the audience, “You have the power to be the voice for the unborn.” Jackley has been that voice his entire career.
“South Dakota knows that Marty Jackley’s heart is firecely pro-life because they have seen him lead the pro-life fight every day,” said Marty Jackley for Governor campaign manager Jason Glodt. “These baseless attacks intended to score cheap political points are unfortunate, but they won’t distract Marty from doing what he has always done, which is respect, protect, and defend innocent life from the moment of conception.”
Noem looks terrible! Holy cow she is willing to be viscous!
Who in their right mind doesn’t think Jackley is pro-life? Really?
Why doesn’t marty just release an ad that shows Kristi 8 years ago talking about what she wants to do and show people the debt has gone up and Obamacare is still there. Kristi is all talk.
She’s hitting Jackley hard because she is losing.
Jackley tends to talk about what his policies will be. Attacking Noem does not help.
When The Dems hold the presidency and the Senate, can she do anything more than vote against it as she did?
She’s all in!
Kristi has moved to the same planet Jolene Loetscher lives on. Sad!
Glodt is a moron
*Gets called in idiot, rebuttals by mispelling the name of the person he thinks he’s calling out.* Stop talking shit about eachother and run your damn campaigns, Children.
I know Kristie will fight for the unborn
Jackley is late to the party
Right she’s done a great job building that GOP coalition for the last 8 years to get rid of Obamacare.
She also did a great job clearing the way for an up or down vote on the omnibus bill that funded Planned Parenthood to the tune of $500,000,000!
Uh the House passed the repeal bill. The Senate didn’t. Kristi’s not a senator.
So Noem is Charlie Brown and the Senate is Lucy. Got it.
Wrong! Do you see Kristi’s name here? Didn’t think so!
http://thehill.com/blogs/floor-action/house/379808-25-house-republicans-defy-leadership-in-key-spending-bill-vote
1) 25 Conservatives in the House tried to stop the omnibus (which included funding for Planned Parenthood) from getting to the floor. It almost worked, but they needed just a few more Republicans to join them.
2) Noem did not join them. She voted to allow the omnibus to make it to the floor, knowing full well it would pass.
3) When the floor vote took place Noem voted against omnibus because she needed the political cover of being able to say she’s against it.
4) Omnibus, which funds Planned Parenthood passed.
5) After Omnibus passesd Noem signed on to a hopeless bill to repeal PP’s funding. A bill that she knew wouldn’t make it through the Senate.
Thank you, 5:51! That’s the message I was trying to relay, but you did it so much better!
My pleasure. It disgusts me that Noem is okay with her campaign’s deceptive tactics. I guess she really is all in.
Those 25 in the House are apart of the Freedom caucus who vote against just about everything, even GOP lead measures, they are not an accurate barometer of the party.
Btw- the Omnibus also included funding the help the farmers, the poor, the farmers, infrastructure, the farmers, and let’s not forget the welfare state that is South Dakota.
When South Dakotans can contribute more to the Federal Government than the deficit they already do- maybe conversations about Federal debt will matter.
South Dakota’s, for every tax dollar they get from the Federal Govt, can only contribute 65-70 cents.
It takes bills like an omnibus to spur spending in our state.
But that’s FAR too logical, can’t be true.
“The regional Planned Parenthood affiliate, suing to overturn the abortion law, praised Jackley’s decision.
“On behalf of our patients, we are twice relieved,” said Sarah Stoesz, president of Planned Parenthood of Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota, in a statement.”
You must have missed the rest of it. Don’t you hate it when the facts get in the way of your lies?
It’s literally a quote from Planned Parenthood saying they’re relieved due to a Jackley decision. This, plus the $1.5 million settlement Jackley cost the state makes you wonder about his judgement.
Pretty cut and dry. Jackley is not 100% Pro life, as much as he’d like the votes for it.
The paragraph: “at no time has the Attorney General ever refused a request by the South Dakota Deptartment of Health to bring an enforcement action.”
Isn’t that kind of the problem? Isn’t he in a position to bring an enforcement action even if the regulatory agency isn’t doing its job?
I haven’t had much luck with the Dept of Health when I have notified them of “issues.”
The only thing the inspectors care about is dust bunnies under the beds. Out of control nursing assistants high on diet pills injuring nursing home residents, conscious hospital patients “sedated” with pancuronium and nothing else, meals bearing no resemblance to the menus approved by dietitians, and residents dragged out of their beds at 4 in the morning and dressed for the day because the day shift is too busy to do it don’t concern them at all. Not a bit. Not surprising they pay no attention to what’s going on at Planned Pstenthood.
To say he’s been doing his job because the Dept of Health hasn’t been doing theirs is a major joke.
This would be a civil matter not a criminal case so, no, the Attorney General does not have the authority to act. The department of health would have to initiate a civil lawsuit
Why is it a civil not a criminal matter if the department of health isn’t doing their job?
If an agency is willfully ignoring reports of malfeasance, there’s got to be an explanation, and it’s not likely to be a good one.
I have an anecdote. According to the social worker at a facility I worked for, one of the Schmidts witnessed an incident involving one of the CNAs I had already complained about (Adderal use) and the Dept of Health decided since the Governor’s in-laws were on to them they gave the administrator a deadline to “do something” about her.
And we all waited to see what would happen.
The deadline came and went, and nothing happened. That’s what happened.
Lack of supervision over Planned Parenthood is just the tip of that iceberg.
Why isn’t that a criminal matter?
I’m old enough to remember when you didn’t want to discuss your position on the governor’s race. Of course that was Tuesday.
Ddp, there are issues to discuss in the governor’s race. Neither candidate is perfect. This press release about how Jackley has never refused a complaint from the Dept of Health is disingenuous when the Dept of Health doesn’t do anything
Noem must love the taste of her toes, cuz she keeps putting her foot in her mouth
That Brazil dude of Noem’s reminds me of Clinton – truth is an option, but not an imperative
This Lee Slovakia dude of Jackley’s reminds me of Clinton. Is truthful spelling an option or an imperative?
So first the 2nd amendment repealers are with Jackley and now the pro-choicers are with Jackley? Noem has a loose relationship with the truth. But then, we have known that since 2010 when her campaign pulled the same tactic insinuating that Herseth (who had an A rating with the NRA) was soft on gun rights. These tactics against a Republican have the smell of desperation.
She’s losing credibility. But I know it’s because she wants him to get into the gutter with her. He won’t do it.
Noem’s polling has her stuck in mud and now her only choice is to go negative to stop Marty’s momentum and tear him down
I see Jackley constantly on the attack, political theory 101 tells me he is losing. If he wants to be Governor he’ll need to convince voters he’s a leader
The local press in Mississippi ran a story referencing Noem’s attempt to rig fake polls here in South Dakota. Brasell is managing an establishment candidate’s bid in a US Senate race in Mississippi.
http://yallpolitics.com/2018/04/17/chris-mcdaniel-accuses-yall-politics-of-creating-fake-poll-mssen/
Haha. You do realize that the “local press” you refer to is a political blog and the “story” is a press release sent out by Brasill’s clients political opponent?
No wonder you comment as “Anonymous”…you don’t want anyone to know how uncredible you are for using such resources.
1) Many of us here in South Dakota suspected Noem’s campaign had cooked the books on recent polls.
2) Noem’s campaign manager has a history of rigging polls.
3) A Mississippi political blog is reporting on accusations that Noem’s campaign manager is faking polls in a Senate race in Misssissippi.
4) Noem’s campaign are behaving as if they are worried.
5) This race is closer than anyone would have imagined just a year ago.
1) Jackley supporters are HOPING the books were cooked. If they were, why doesn’t Jackley release his own polling numbers? Yes, he is polling too…and the answer is because you don’t release polls when you’re losing.
2) Brasill has been ACCUSED of rigging polls.
3) A blog is posting a CANDIDATES PRESS RELEASE.
4) Your wishful opinion.
5) Everyone knew it would be close.
Let just tell it like it is.
I think everyone would love it if Noem’s campaign would just tell it like it is. As it stands, Noem’s camp is peddling in deception and goading Jackley into going negative. That reeks of fear.
The fact that Noem was elected in 2010 has no intersection with the Tea Party movement and later the Freedom Caucus. Nancy Pelosi won that election for Noem. She talks Conservative and votes Republican. Happens all too much for far too many. A red state like South Dakota deserves so much better.
huh?
And, 551 deserves a tip of the hat.
In this thread: numerous Jackley and Noem staffers posting anonymously.
Jackley should just tie noem and Brazil to McConnell. End of race.
In Jan/Feb, I participated in a governor’s race survey. After reading this and the previous post about Jackley’s pro-life record, one question now stands out. It went something like… If you knew Jackley had blocked pro-life legislation, would you be more inclined to vote for or against him? It wasn’t made clear just how Jackley had interfered with the fight for life because there wasn’t much follow up offered. I now know why Noem’s campaign went with their release.
If Jackley is elected governor, I don’t think he’ll hesitate to sign a pro-life bill. In fact, he may have a slight edge being well-versed in the law and all. And, what Anonymous 5:51 laid out doesn’t help Noem’s campaign win this undecided, primary voter.
Does anyone ever see these press releases in the newspaper or hear about them anywhere? other than this blog?
If Jackley’s staffers clutched their pearls any harder, they’d turn to dust.
I watched the debate. Jackley is really well versed in the issues. But hes super cautious about saying Kristi’s name. She doesn’t have a problem slamming jackley.
Why doesn’t he just say you get a lot of talk from Kristi and voted but you don’t get solutions. Obamacare still exists and the debt per person is $20,000 more per person than when she was first elected.
Point to real solutions from Kristi and you wont see any.
Noem spent a lot of time with CNN recently at her home and in Pierre. In it she complained that voters don’t support her because she’s a woman. She sounded like Hillary.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.cnn.com/cnn/2018/05/04/politics/south-dakota-governor-candidate-kristi-noem/index.html
She’s trying to raise her numbers with a specific demographic, those working republican women who lean left and who don’t have a strong history of voting in primaries.
Ugh! Watching that was annoying. Your parts don’t have anything to do with why many conservative women vote. Don’t play identity politics, it will destroy support you receive from your base.
If ya’ll don’t think people aren’t voting for Kristi because she’s a woman, you must not know that many South Dakotans. I’ve heard from nearly a dozen peope myself alone who will vote Jackley because Kristi is a woman and they don’t believe women can handle the stress of being Governor. So unless you honestly believe the reason we’ve never had a female Governor is simply because “No women wanted to be Governor” I’d politely ask you to put your hands around your neck and give it a good tug to dislodge your cranium from your own anus.
Well, those dozen or so people must be sexists and you should be spending more time talking with them about their ignorance than telling me what to do. When deciding who to cast my vote for, I look at the individual. Noem has proven able to handle the stress that comes with representing SDakotans within the political realm. Run on your experience, accomplishments and what you want SD to become if elected governor. Don’t play identity politics, it’s a turn-off.
Ya’ll think the Noem campaign is dirty or desperate for sharing facts you disagree with? If ya’ll knew some of the crap I’ve heard from that man in confidentiality ya’ll would change your tune in a heartbeat. Of course I wouldn’t compromise my integrity by slandering someone I consider to be a decent man from behind a keyboard, I’d do it to his face. Hell! Just stop by their booth and ask them what they think of Kristi next time they’re in town! At least the Noem campaign isn’t afraid to do it out in the light. Kristi is afraid of no one, and I ENCOURAGE Jackley’s people to hit her back because I’m so curious what you could possibly criticize other than the menial crap we’ve been hearing.
Kristi invited CNN to her home and complained about sexist Republican voters. Let that sink in.
Funny I don’t recall seeing anything of the sort in the article. It’s almost as if you’re … wait for it … lying!
1) CNN interviewed Kristi in Her home. I can only assume it was with her permission.
2) Kristi complained that voters told her they wouldn’t vote for Her because she didn’t have the right parts (penis). By definition, that would be discrimination based on sex.
4) Kristi is running for Governor in a Republican primary.
5) Therefore, Kristi invited CNN into her home for an interview and complained that Republican voters discriminating against her because she’s a woman.
While we’re on the subject of abortion, Marty’s short shorts should be illegal – they’re the most effective birth control out there.
You should write for Family Guy.
All I can say is my daughters would never even hint they have a challenge because of their gender (unless it is purely physical). They got over that excuse in Jr. High after a talking to.
One daughter while in college had a rather tough event with some adults being jerks and she said “dad, you would have been proud. I didn’t even cry.” I said, “I am proud how you stood up for yourself. It never even crossed my mind you would cry even if you wanted to.”