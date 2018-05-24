Release: Five Former Legislators Endorse Ravnsborg for Attorney General

Five Former Legislators Endorse Ravnsborg for Attorney General
YANKTON, SD: Five former Legislators endorse Attorney General Candidate Jason Ravnsborg.
Bob Deelstra—Bob was a member of the State House of Representative from 2011-2013 representing District 9.
Charles “Charlie” Hoffman—Charlie was a member of the State House of Representative from 2009-2015 representing District 23.
Brian Liss– Brian was a member of the State House of Representative from 2011-2013 representing District 13.
Patty Miller—Patty was a member of the State House of Representative from 2011-2013 representing District 16.
Orv Smidt—Orv was a of the State House of Representative from 1999-2005 and the State Senate from 2005-2009 representing District 7.
“Every endorsement reminds me to work harder for the people of South Dakota every day.” Said Ravnsborg. “It’s this kind of support that has helped me reach my fund-raising goals and keep moving forward.”
A good mix of conservatives!
This guy just keeps gaining strength
Charlie is a good egg. He may have deserved a press release, but the others as endorsements aren’t anything special and won’t sway 2 votes.
Brian Liss only served one term — not 3 as this press release states.
Honestly, I can’t believe how sloppy some of these campaigns are this year.
You are absolutely correct. Mr. Liss served in the State House of Representatives for District 13 from 2011-2013. This error is an me as I prepared the release and I repeated Mr. Hoffman’s Year’s of service on the next line down. A corrected version is being sent out now.
And also “on me”
Tim, I appreciate your candor. We all make mistakes. To err is human.
Sloppy