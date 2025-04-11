Release: Gov. Rhoden and Colleagues Urge EPA to Increase Renewable Fuel Levels

Gov. Rhoden and Colleagues Urge EPA to Increase Renewable Fuel Levels

PIERRE, S.D. – Yesterday, Governor Larry Rhoden and three fellow governors wrote Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin, urging him to set higher Renewable Volume Obligation (RVO) levels. You can find the letter here.

“Over the past several years, the biofuels industry has made significant investments to expand domestic production capacity and strengthen feedstock supply. Unfortunately, the Renewable Volume Obligation (RVO) levels set by the previous Administration failed to reflect this growth,” wrote Governor Larry Rhoden and his colleagues. “As a result, an increasing number of biofuel producers…have been forced to slow or cease operations, costing rural communities jobs and weakening key markets for American farmers.”

The Governors specifically requested that the EPA establish a 2026 RVO of no less than 15 billion gallons for conventional ethanol and 5.25 billion gallons for biomass-based diesel. These higher volumes would be reflective of the growth within the U.S. biofuels industry and would create greater long-term stability throughout our rural economy.

“Setting higher volumes will send a strong, long-term signal to the market giving biofuel producers and American farmers the confidence to invest, grow, and sustain their operations,” continued Governor Larry Rhoden and his colleagues. “For our multi-generational farm families, a strong RVO is more than policy – it’s a critical foundation for their future. Our states look forward to continuing our critical role in achieving the Trump Administration’s goal of American energy dominance.”

Governor Rhoden was joined in signing the letter by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe, and Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen.

###