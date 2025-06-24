Release: Gov. Rhoden and Sec. Doug Burgum Move Forward with Planning for Mount Rushmore Fireworks

Gov. Rhoden and Sec. Doug Burgum Move Forward with Planning for Mount Rushmore Fireworks

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Larry Rhoden and United States Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum announced that the State of South Dakota and the United States Department of the Interior are moving forward with planning for the Mount Rushmore Fireworks celebration to celebrate America’s 250th Birthday. Governor Rhoden and Secretary Burgum signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) to move forward with planning, which you can find here.

“South Dakota is the epitome of freedom, so it is only fitting to throw the biggest birthday party ever for the United States of America in our backyard,” said Governor Larry Rhoden. “President John Adams said that Independence Day, ‘ought to be solemnized with Pomp and Parade… Bonfires and Illuminations from one End of this Continent to the other from this Time forward forever more.’ These fireworks achieve that mission, and I am grateful for Secretary Burgum and President Trump’s partnership. You won’t want to miss it!”

Back in February, Governor Rhoden and Secretary Burgum agreed that fireworks will return to Mount Rushmore for America’s 250th birthday in 2026. This MOA serves as the legal binding document.

“Next year, America will celebrate 250 years of independence, and it is a priority of President Trump and the Department of the Interior to ensure we have the appropriate celebration for the greatest nation in the world,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “With the help of South Dakota Governor Larry Rhoden and the National Park Service, we are sealing plans to observe our great country’s birthday at the Mount Rushmore National Memorial, a staple of American history, in 2026. Through this joint effort, the Department looks forward to ensuring the two and a half centuries of American leadership, growth, and strength are honored during this historic celebration.”

Governor Rhoden also invited President Trump to attend this fantastic celebration. He made this invitation in a letter to the President, which you can find here.

