Release: Gov. Rhoden Launches the Rhoden RhoundUp

Gov. Rhoden Launches the Rhoden RhoundUp

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Larry Rhoden launched the Rhoden RhoundUp, a short video series recapping each day of his Open for Opportunity tour. You can find the first video here.

“The Rhoden RhoundUp gives South Dakotans a chance to see firsthand all the important things I am doing to keep South Dakota Open for Opportunity,” said Governor Larry Rhoden. “I look forward to sharing all the exciting stops I have planned as I work with communities across the state to chase down opportunities.”

Follow Governor Rhoden on

The Rhoden RhoundUp will be posted on Governor Rhoden’s social media pages at the conclusion of each day. It will highlight all the stops he makes on the Open for Opportunity tour, including site visits, meals in local communities, bill signing ceremonies, media interviews, and more.

