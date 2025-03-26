Release: Gov. Rhoden Signs Good Government Bills into Law

Gov. Rhoden Signs Good Government Bills into Law
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Larry Rhoden signed 16 “Good Government” bills into law.
“South Dakota is a tremendous example of commonsense regulations and good government, and these bills will build on that,” said Governor Larry Rhoden. “The Declaration of Independence clearly states that ‘governments are instituted among men’ to protect the rights of the people, and these bills ensure that remains true. They are an important step towards keeping South Dakota strong, safe, and free!”
Governor Rhoden signed the following 16 bills into law:
- HB 1007 prohibits use of the South Dakota public utilities commission gross receipts tax fund for reimbursement of costs incurred by the Public Utilities Commission;
- HB 1008 includes a hybrid facility as a facility to be regulated by the Public Utilities Commission;
- HB 1041 revises and repeals certain provisions pertaining to the state library and State Library Board;
- HB 1059 clarifies the meaning of teleconference for purposes of open meeting requirements;
- HB 1106 requires a report regarding refugee resettlement services;
- HB 1131 makes an appropriation for the restoration, maintenance, and repair of the state capitol;
- HB 1216 modifies and repeals provisions related to the Legislative Research Council;
- HB 1225 updates and repeals provisions related to the reporting of hospital charge information;
- SB 3 increases driver license fees;
- SB 26 reduces employer contribution rates and increases the administrative fee rate for reemployment assistance;
- SB 45 imposes a motor vehicle technology fee;
- SB 90 clarifies provisions regarding tax deeds;
- SB 128 amends requirements for an official newspaper;
- SB 171 adds questions about historical property to seller’s disclosure statement;
- SB 176 clarifies the discovery procedures and powers and modifies the administration of the Government Operations and Audit Committee; and
- SB 215 removes the prohibition against a landowner having an easement on the landowner’s property.
Governor Rhoden has signed 193 bills and VETOED two this legislative session.
