Release: Gov. Rhoden Signs Good Government Bills into Law

Gov. Rhoden Signs Good Government Bills into Law

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Larry Rhoden signed 16 “Good Government” bills into law.

“South Dakota is a tremendous example of commonsense regulations and good government, and these bills will build on that,” said Governor Larry Rhoden. “The Declaration of Independence clearly states that ‘governments are instituted among men’ to protect the rights of the people, and these bills ensure that remains true. They are an important step towards keeping South Dakota strong, safe, and free!”

Governor Rhoden signed the following 16 bills into law:

Governor Rhoden has signed 193 bills and VETOED two this legislative session.

