Release: Gov. Rhoden Works With U.S. Government to Save Maudes from Unjust Criminal Prosecution

Gov. Rhoden Works With U.S. Government to Save Maudes from Unjust Criminal Prosecution

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, following the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) announcement that the U.S. government has dropped criminal charges against the Maude family, Gov. Larry Rhoden shed light on his work with Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins to achieve this outcome.

“I have been working closely with Secretary Brooke Rollins behind the scenes to achieve this result and deliver fairness for the Maude family,” said Governor Larry Rhoden. “I’ll be joining Secretary Rollins and the Maudes in Washington on Wednesday morning to celebrate this fantastic news!”

Secretary Rollins invited Governor Rhoden, the Maudes, and other members of the Trump Administration to celebrate this announcement at an in-person press conference. More details will be forthcoming shortly.

“The Maudes are not criminals. They have worked their land since the early 1900’s and something that should have been a minor civil land dispute that was over and done with quickly turned into an overzealous criminal prosecution on a hardworking family that was close to losing their home, children, and livelihood. Not in this America, not under President Trump,” said United States Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins. “A politically motivated witch hunt was launched against the Maude family over a fence line and planting dispute with a small family farm which has cultivated land near federal grasslands since the early 1900’s. Dropping these charges against the Maude family is not only just, it affirms the America First mandate that was sent to Washington when President Trump was overwhelmingly elected and sworn into office just 100 days ago. This case, and the many others that are currently under review, shows that this Administration is fully committed to ending government regulation by prosecution. President Trump will never stop fighting for farmers and ranchers like the Maude family.”

The Maudes had faced a political prosecution at the hands of the Biden Administration over 50 acres of federal land, facing up to 10 years of prison time and a $250,000 fine.

“The prior administration’s misguided agenda must be reversed in order to make America safe again. This Department of Justice will spend our resources and efforts on prosecuting criminals, getting drugs off the streets, and identifying and dismantling the weaponization,” said United States Attorney General Pamela Bondi.

###