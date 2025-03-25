RELEASE: Governor Signs SB 131 Into Law, Modernizing South Dakota’s Vehicle Titling System

Governor Larry Rhoden Signs SB 131 Into Law, Modernizing South Dakota’s Vehicle Titling System.

MARCH 18, 2025 – SIOUX FALLS, SD – South Dakota has taken a major step forward in securing and streamlining its vehicle titling process with Governor Larry Rhoden signing Senate Bill 131 into law. This E-Title legislation will prevent fraud, speed up transactions, and improve efficiency for auto dealers, lenders, and consumers across the state.

“This is a historic win for South Dakota’s auto industry and the people of South Dakota,” said Christine Vinatieri-Erickson, President of the South Dakota Auto Dealers Association (SDADA). “With E-Titles, we are closing loopholes that have made fraud possible, while making the process of buying, selling, and financing vehicles faster and more secure than ever before.”

Enhancing Security & Preventing Fraud

This past summer we witnessed title fraud and how fraud has been a problem within this old system. SB 131 closes these gaps and allows vehicle titles to be digitally authenticated, reducing opportunities for forgery and manipulation. This legislation provides greater confidence for consumers, dealers, and financial institutions, ensuring every title issued in South Dakota is legitimate and protected from tampering.

Speeding Up Commerce & Reducing Delays

SB 131 will drastically reduce title processing times, cutting wait periods from weeks or months down to just days. Under the old system, delays in title issuance slowed down sales, and created unnecessary burdens for businesses and consumers. E-Titles will remove these barriers, allowing for faster transactions, and a more seamless experience for everyone involved.

“This is a game-changer for commerce in South Dakota,” said Travis Vessely, Chairman of SDADA. “For dealers and lenders, this means faster transactions, fewer delays, and greater confidence in every title transfer.”

A Stronger, More Efficient System

The passage of SB 131 aligns South Dakota with modern best practices in vehicle titling. By enhancing security, and eliminating unnecessary delays, this law ensures that our state remains a leader in business-friendly policies that protect consumers and promote economic growth.

The South Dakota Auto Dealers Association thanks Governor Rhoden and the Legislature for making this critical modernization effort a reality.