Release: Haakon County States Attorney Stephanie Trask Endorses Ravnsborg for Attorney General

Haakon County States Attorney Stephanie Trask Endorses Ravnsborg for Attorney General
PHILIP, SD: Haakon County States Attorney Stephanie Trask endorses Attorney General Candidate Jason Ravnsborg.
“Jason has taken the time to stop by and inquire about the challenges that the citizens of Haakon County are facing and has offered advice and solutions” Trask stated
“Jason is the only candidate I have heard actually presenting solutions for addressing and treating the drug epidemic” Trask said. “Beyond Jason’s background as an experienced attorney, he adds leadership and management from overseeing 600 some people as a Lieutenant Colonel and Battalion Commander. I think this lends many skills necessary for the position of Attorney General that I see lacking in the other candidates.”
“I look forward to working with Jason as our next Attorney General; I will be voting for him and I encourage you to do the same.”
Haakon County States Attorney Stephanie Trask resides in Philip, South Dakota. You can learn more about Jason and his campaign at www.jasonforsouthdakota.com
This Ravnsborg guy continues to impress me.
First the majority of Sheriffs and now methodically he is putting out endorsements from legislators and states attorneys it seems.
Word of advice to Jason. Put out a full list of your State’s Attorney’s endorsements before convention. Your list of all those Sheriff’s was very eye opening for me and has made me lean towards supporting you.