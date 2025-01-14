Release: Hanson elected chairman of South Dakota Public Utilities Commission; Fiegen takes oath for new term

Hanson elected chairman of South Dakota Public Utilities Commission; Fiegen takes oath for new term

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Public Utilities Commissioners selected Commissioner Gary Hanson to serve as the PUC’s chairman and Commissioner Chris Nelson was elected as vice chairman at the PUC’s regular meeting today, Jan. 14, 2025, in Pierre.

“I find serving the public both enjoyable and rewarding. As a commissioner, it is extremely interesting and provides a constant opportunity to learn. I am extremely proud of the work my fellow commissioners and I have done and look forward to continuing to look out for South Dakotans,” stated Chairman Gary Hanson.

Hanson, currently serving his fourth, six-year term on the commission, was first elected to the PUC in 2002 and was re-elected in 2008, 2014 and 2020. He represents South Dakota on the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners’ Committee on Electricity, Western Energy Markets’ Board of State Regulators and previously served as president of the Mid-America Regulatory Conference, the Executive Board of the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, and has held many additional leadership positions with other utility organizations.

Commissioner Chris Nelson began his tenure on the commission in January 2011 after being appointed to fill a vacancy by Gov. Dennis Daugaard. He was elected in November 2012 to complete the remaining four years of that term and re-elected to full, six-year terms in November of 2016 and 2022.

“For 14 years, I have had the privilege of working with two commissioners who are exceptionally dedicated to South Dakota and all those who call it home. I’m looking forward to continuing to do good work and serve the people of our state alongside them,” said PUC Vice Chair Chris Nelson.

The third member of the commission, Commissioner Kristie Fiegen, nominated Hanson and Nelson to their new roles before passing the gavel to Hanson. Fiegen, who led the commission as chair in 2023 and 2024, was re-elected by South Dakota voters in November and kicked off a new term by taking her oath of office yesterday, Jan. 13, 2025. Her oath was administered by South Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice Steven R. Jensen in the State Capitol Building.

When speaking of the new PUC’s new chair and vice chair, Fiegen expressed her gratitude for the experience they bring to the commission. “Both Commissioner Hanson and Commissioner Nelson bring a wealth of knowledge, wisdom and experience to this commission. They are passionate about serving the public and it is an honor to work beside them,” commented Fiegen.

Fiegen began serving on the Public Utilities Commission in August 2011 when Gov. Dennis Daugaard appointed her to fill a vacancy. She was elected to her first full, six-year term in November 2012 and was re-elected in November 2018.

View full biographies of Commissioners Hanson, Nelson and Fiegen on the PUC website, https://puc.sd.gov/.

