Release: Jackley Announces “Destination South Dakota” Tourism Initiative

Jackley Announces “Destination South Dakota” Tourism Initiative
PIERRE, SD: Today, Marty Jackley announced his “Destination South Dakota” Tourism Initiative featuring a five-point plan to promote the tourism industry, create new jobs and grow the economy:
1 Double the “Million Dollar Challenge” to increase funding for the Matching Dollar Challenge Grant Program to $2 million annually.
2 One More Day Campaign to encourage visitors to spend another day during their trip to South Dakota.
3 Increase the Pheasant Population to restore the pheasant population, including the creation of a voluntary habitat stamp and license plate to help fund habitat.
4 Recreation Infrastructure Development to invest in recreation infrastructure across the state that will increase tourism, improve our quality of life, and grow our economy.
5 Year-Round Economic Engine to expand the tourism industry beyond the traditional “peak season” to all months of the year.
“Investing in our state’s tourism industry is one of the best investments we can make to create new jobs and grow our economy,” said Marty Jackley. “Every $1 invested in the Department of Tourism’s marketing campaign results in $51 in visitor spending and $4 in tax revenue for our state.”
The full plan is available at http://action.martyjackley.com/tourism and a copy is attached.
Wow- that is some bold vision- I love it!
Bold vision? There is NOTHING visionary or new in there. Just rehashes existing stuff. Not a great opening pitch.
Here come the Noem trolls. I was at the forum. Noem had no vision or ideas.
Why is everyone supporting another candidate a troll?
Can’t we decide who we want to support without being attacked for it…and by the way I did not write the comment above.
Grow up, you are sounding like a Democrat
“Every $1 invested in the Department of Tourism’s marketing campaign results in $51 in visitor spending and $4 in tax revenue for our state.”
If Jackley really believes this, he may need to schedule an appointment with Rear Admiral Ronny. #Propaganda #TaxAndWaste
So he’s going to double a grant program to try to get people to come to South Dakota in the dead of winter? Seems like a responsible use of taxpayer dollars.
The Black Hills have lots to do in winter. If he targets that region, I don’t see how it’s misspent. But yeah, I don’t really want to go to Aberdeen in February.
South Dakota is under an LGBT boycott for adoption prohibition. Why not address what millions think of the state? Spend all you want but we’re still hiding ….. (cue Troy Jones backstroking explanation)
Smart move to have something to announce at the tourism conference, but quit calling everything “bold”. This plan is fine but certainly not bold
I agree…well prepared but not bold