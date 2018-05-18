Release: Jackley Announces Education Initiative

Jackley Announces Education Initiative
PIERRE, SD: Pledging to be a collaborative governor who works side-by-side with educators, administrators, parents, school boards, and students, Attorney General Marty Jackley today announced his vision for the future of South Dakota education.
“Education is close to my heart,” Jackley said. “My mother was my accounting teacher, my father taught college courses, my sister is an assistant high school principal, and I’m the proud parent of two children—Michael and Isabella—who are public school students in Pierre. If elected to be your governor, I promise to fight for the best possible education for my children and yours.”
Nearly a quarter of our citizens are involved in the education community in some form or another. They teach, lead, support or attend our K-12 schools, technical institutes and universities. In many of our small, rural communities, the school is the heart of the community.
Jackley’s Education Initiative is the result of the input he has received from the many communities he’s visited during his Hometown South Dakota Tour.
In the plan, Jackley proposes the following:
- Bring educators, administrators, parents, school boards, and students to the table so their voices are heard. Jackley’s primary opponent has announced opposition to volunteer, collaborative task forces, whereas Jackley believes they bring expertise to government.
- Equip South Dakota educators and institutions with adequate funding to ensure competitive salaries and safe, secure learning environments—without raising taxes.
- Expand South Dakota’s K-12 system to include adequate early childhood educational opportunities for the most under-resourced communities.
- Provide equitable educational experiences for Native American students.
- Engage our entire pre-kindergarten to graduate-level education community to create a pipeline of opportunity that propels our citizens toward increased economic opportunities.
- Empower our institutions with public-private partnerships that capitalize on our strong South Dakota work ethic and can-do nature.
- Create incentives that encourage in-state placement.
- Reduce barriers to teacher innovation and reduce the negative impact of ineffective mandated programs that don’t work well for rural states.
- Defend the rights of homeschool parents to educate their children on an even playing field.
- Partner with local law enforcement to keep our schools safe.
Read the Jackley Education Initiative in its entirety here.
Good stuff. Jackley seems to be hitting his stride in the final stretch. Lots of buzz and momentum in Sioux Falls from my friends.
Of course the devil is in the details, at least one can see a vision and how it is consistent.
Read Noem’s email entitled Glimpse* where she said in the same sentence: she was going to be “fighting back against new boards and commissions, and providing a more transparent state government.”
Does she not realize what total nonsense that sentence is?
Boards and Commissions are the most transparent part of state government. Policies are set by citizens in open meetings advertised to the public, minutes, and attended by the press. And, the staff implementing the policies there if we want to drill down even farther.
The “glimpse” she showed in that email is not very flattering.
And the massive expense inflicts varying degrees of economic suffocation on the other three quarters.
If children started school at six months old and their teachers gave them walking lessons, within a single generation people would come to believe that humans couldn’t learn to walk without going to school.
Looks like Jackley is the only candidate taking the comcerns of homeschooling parents seriously.
More money for education? Again? It all comes from taxes, even indirectly, so how will it not raise taxes? And is he in favor of free preschool?
Does anyone even read or see these proposals when voting?
I doubt it.