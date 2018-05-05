Release: Jackley Articulates Vision and South Dakota Solutions at South Dakota Newspaper Association Debate

Jackley Articulates Vision and South Dakota Solutions at South Dakota Newspaper Association Debate
SIOUX FALLS, SD: Attorney General Marty Jackley sent a clear message at today’s South Dakota Newspaper Association Debate: The state’s new governor needs to have vision, experience, and a detailed policy platform built on South Dakota solutions.
“We’re proud of our state’s limited government, pro-business reputation, and I’ve put forward a set of proposals to lead South Dakota into a new era of growth,” Jackley said after the debate.
Jackley offered specific solutions to the challenges offered by the panel of South Dakota journalists, including:
Education and workforce development: Jackley talked about his plan to support dual credit, stackable credits, and workforce ready skills. He specifically addressed the funding formala and is the only candidate who promised to bring teachers, parents, and students to the table to discuss education funding.
Agriculture and rural development: Jackley talked about working on his family farm and wife’s family ranch. In his Growing South Dakota Ag Inititative and his Rail Initiative, Jackley outlined a vision to increase commodity competition and raise take-home pay for South Dakota producers.
Open and collaborative approach to governing: Jackley is the only candidate whose platform includes a pledge to bring mayors, county commissioners, local businessmen and women, and faith leaders to the table in the form of volunteer task forces and commissions.
Government transparency: Jackley championed whistleblower protection, media access to meetings and court proceedings, and proposed a new volunteer government accountability task force. He is the only Republican candidate for governor who has released his travel records. Jackley also introduced legislation that was passed to strenghten anti-corruption laws.
Second Amendment protection: Jackley talked about his commitment to defending the Second Amendment. He has an A+ rating from the NRA and vowed to sign constitutional carry legislation.
Housing: Jackley offered governor’s houses and more flexible use of the REDI fund as solutions to housing challenges in rural communities. His Hometown Initiative focuses on close relationships with local leadership and collaborative decision making.
Tribal relations: Jackley discussed his commitment to reconciliation and strengthening relations with the nine Native American Tribes in South Dakota. Jackley has placed an enrolled tribal member on the Law Enforcement Training Commission. As US Attorney and Attorney General, Jackley has appeared before tribal councils to talk about the importance of relationships. Jackley has also made tribal law enforcement officials special assistant attorney generals so they can work together.
Connectivity and infrastructure: Jackley talked about the importance of improving broadband access in South Dakota and he is the only candidate to release a Cybersecurity Initiative that calls for the creation of a South Dakota Cybersecurity Consortium.
Human trafficking and public safety: Jackley talked about his proven record and leadership on strenghtening human trafficking and drug laws in South Dakota. He also talked about how South Dakota is a safe state because of the men and women who serve in law enforcement.
Support for President Trump: Jackley reiterated his support for President Trump’s agenda. He praised the President for his leadership on securing the border and tax reform and challeged Washington to do their part to build the wall, secure our borders, and to control spending.
“I have a postive vision to move our state forward and South Dakota solutions to address our challenges,” Jackley said. “I look forward to meeting with as many South Dakotans as possible in the coming weeks as I travel the state asking for their vote.”
-30-
This release says Jackley “championed whistleblower protection” and “talked about how South Dakota is a safe state because of the men and women who serve in law enforcement.” Is South Dakota really safer because of law-enforcement swamp creatures like Gene Abdallah, Bryan Gortmaker and Marty Jackley?
If anything, South Dakota is safer because brave men and women like Tiffany Campbell and Dan and Laura Kaiser have had the strength and courage to publicly call out law enforcement’s reckless, immoral behavior at unfathomable personal costs. Why did Jackley explicitly refuse to champion protection for them?
Didn’t the deputy sheriff and DCI agent supervising Laura Kaiser both get fired? Seems like action was taken to address those problems. Also, isn’t Dan Kaiser the legislator who led the effort to form an ethics committee to investigate Rep Dave Johnson before they even watched the video? After seeing that video everyone realized it didn’t warrant an investigation… but the damage was already done to Johnson’s reputation. Now Kaiser wants to be Sheriff.
There are Milbrandt signs all over Aberdeen and Brown county. Far more than Kaiser and Milbrandt is low key, done a great job and is well known.
Dave Johnson, to his tremendous credit, admitted he was wrong and publicly apologized, which is something the swamp creatures of South Dakota law enforcement, including Marty Jackley, almost never do.
I have been seeing many more Kaiser signs lately. Not sure that signs are a very accurate barometer.
“Jackley championed whistleblower protection”
Remember how Marty ignored a sexual harassment claim that cost SD taxpayers $1.5 million?
What a laughable statement.
Marty Jackley is running a far more aggressive campaign than Kristi Noem and really he had to from the start knowing what advantages Kristi had in terms of funding and holding a national office for a couple of terms. He is more prepared and specific on policy. Did Team Noem think this would be a cakewalk to a coronation and take things for granted?
Hi Jason
Glodt is running s great campaign. Probably the best in decades. I cant tell you one that has been better run.
When you make going to the Supreme Court to demand that South Dakotans pay higher taxes the centerpiece of your Republican campaign, you’re not running anything close to the best campaign in decades.
Wasn’t this a debate? Did Kristi Noem articulate anything at the debate? Normally she’s pretty talkative.
I can’t find video of the debate anywhere online.
I just watched an NBA game on KSFY and didn’t see one ad. It’s like their aren’t races for office in SD.
Jackley’s talking points are not on target. They may sound nice at first, but kind of flop in terms of reasoning.
“Washington isn’t solving South Dakota’s problems.” – Right. They are addressing problems of a nation, not one state. Marty is too focused on fighting DC because he thinks it makes Kristi look bad. DC is an ally, not the enemy. It’s a good thing to have someone who has connections and really understands how federal funds flow into our state.
“Put South Dakota first” – Yes, after the poll showing Trumps approval rating Marty is OBVIOUSLY trying to align himself with the president, but in what ways are you putting South Dakota first? Will he tariff Nebraska corn? It’s a nice one-liner, but he really lacks on any specifics.
“We need a governor who knows South Dakota, who knows agriculture…” Ummm…is he trying to get Kristi elected? Because she knows the state just as well as he does, but she is light years ahead of Marty when it comes to ag knowledge. I am tired of hearing Marty say he grew up on the family farm. He didn’t. He may have spent some time helping brand or hay, but he has never been responsible for a farm or ranch in his life.
Both of them are good candidates. It’s really hard to see much daylight between them, as much as they both try to say there is. The efforts to out-do each other’s pro-life and 2nd Amendment credentials has become completely asinine. There is a simple solution: add up the numbers of guns and children in each household to determine the winner. Then move on to other issues. Please.
I laughed when I read that Marty wants to bring teachers, students and parents all to the same table. The teachers will flip the table upside down, throw their chairs at the parents and storm out of the room, but if he wants to try it, more power to him.
I agree, they are both good candidates. However if you compare the press releases from the two candidates, you see Jackley telling us about his vision. Several commenters have issues with his vision, but that is OK, that is why we have discussions. Noem, on the other hand, seems to have press releases about what is wrong with Jackley. This will work with some people, but I believe a lot of people want to see her vision. As a person who is unable to vote in the Republican primary, who wins is not an issue with me. But it does not stop me from observing.
Why are you unable to vote? Are you a convicted felon?
Unable to vote in the Republican primary… maybe an Independent? Democrat?
Constitutional Party like KM? Libertarian?
I am not a registered Republican.
Ao Jackley supports the tariffs that are hurting SD farmers?