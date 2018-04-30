Release: Law Enforcement Stand with Jackley in New Statewide Ad

Law Enforcement Stand with Jackley in New Statewide Ad
PIERRE, SD: In a new statewide TV ad launched this week, sheriffs tell South Dakota that Attorney General Marty Jackley is the best choice for governor.
“He’s certainly the only candidate for governor that’s tackled crime head-on,” said Yankton County Sheriff Jim Vlahakis. “That’s why so many in law enforcement are standing with him now—because we know the kind of governor he will be.”
In a growing wave of support from the law enforcement community, Jackley has received endorsements from 62 of 66 county sheriffs across South Dakota.
“I look for someone who’s going to be conservative and has a thumb on the heartbeat of the whole state,” said Butte County Sheriff Fred Lamphere. “He’s cowboy enough to be governor.”
The ad also features Corson County Sheriff Keith Gall and Faulk County Sheriff Kurt Hall.
“I’ve come to know and respect men and women from every county in this state who put on the uniform and protect South Dakota,” Jackley said. “It’s been a privilege to work with them as attorney general, and I will be a tireless advocate for law enforcement as governor.”
Watch the new statewide ad on youtube here or on facebook here.
Funny that his female opponent is more of a ‘Cowboy’ than he is. Having a family farm doesn’t mean squat if you’ve never had to run it. I’ll pass on Mr. Lawschool
Very good ad…having the support of law enforcement is important.
There are many aspects to the job of being Governor and AG and makes for a well rounded candidate.
Also a lot of variety in locations, not the big city sheriffs either…salt of the earth types…I like that
It scares me that Jackley’s able to get so much support despite his dismal performance as AG. It’s time for change in Pierre.
Why isn’t Brasell already running a TV ad featuring Zylstra Kaiser and Tiffany Campbell? If the Noem camp doesn’t snap out of their coma soon, they’re going to mess around and lose this thing.
I want to know why meth related crimes have increased and they’re still endorsing Jackley?
I have heard Marty has talked about trying to reform SB70 as Governor as he knows it is a dud…so they are probably holding out hope for that….
Another thought is Ravnsborg in the AG’s race has to be loving all these commercials Marty is running saying how important the Sheriffs’ endorsements are…subtly reinforcing if the current AG thinks it is important then it should be important for the next AG to be supported by law enforcement also…free spillover effect
So when it says “15 Comments” and “15 Replies” but we can only see seven, does that mean Pat has deleted eight pro-Noem comments?
Someone who thought they could spread lies, control the narrative and manipulate language was politely asked to leave.
It means it went off topic, including saying some things that were darn near libelous. It’s not a rant forum.