Release: Law Enforcement Stand with Jackley in New Statewide Ad

PIERRE, SD: In a new statewide TV ad launched this week, sheriffs tell South Dakota that Attorney General Marty Jackley is the best choice for governor.

“He’s certainly the only candidate for governor that’s tackled crime head-on,” said Yankton County Sheriff Jim Vlahakis. “That’s why so many in law enforcement are standing with him now—because we know the kind of governor he will be.”

In a growing wave of support from the law enforcement community, Jackley has received endorsements from 62 of 66 county sheriffs across South Dakota.

“I look for someone who’s going to be conservative and has a thumb on the heartbeat of the whole state,” said Butte County Sheriff Fred Lamphere. “He’s cowboy enough to be governor.”

The ad also features Corson County Sheriff Keith Gall and Faulk County Sheriff Kurt Hall.

“I’ve come to know and respect men and women from every county in this state who put on the uniform and protect South Dakota,” Jackley said. “It’s been a privilege to work with them as attorney general, and I will be a tireless advocate for law enforcement as governor.”

