Release: Lincoln County State’s Attorney Tom Wollman Endorses Jackley

Lincoln County State’s Attorney Tom Wollman Endorses Jackley

CANTON, SD: Lincoln County State’s Attorney Tom Wollman announced his support for Attorney General Marty Jackley’s bid for governor in a new video released today.

“Marty has always been the kind of leader who shows up to get the work done instead of dropping by for the photo opp,” Wollman said. “He’ll be a governor who answers the phone, spends time in our local communities and listens to the people who run our towns and make South Dakota great.”

Wollman received his law degree from the University of South Dakota and has served as state’s attorney for 17 years. He is a past president of the South Dakota State’s Attorneys Association, a current trainer for law enforcement across the state on domestic violence issues, and is a board member on the Law Enforcement Standards and Training Commission.

“Tom’s leadership as state’s attorney has earned him the respect and admiration of Lincoln County,” Jackley said. “His work keeps our South Dakota families safe, and we’re honored to have his support for Team Jackley.”

