Release: Lincoln County State’s Attorney Tom Wollman Endorses Jackley

Lincoln County State’s Attorney Tom Wollman Endorses Jackley
CANTON, SD: Lincoln County State’s Attorney Tom Wollman announced his support for Attorney General Marty Jackley’s bid for governor in a new video released today.
“Marty has always been the kind of leader who shows up to get the work done instead of dropping by for the photo opp,” Wollman said. “He’ll be a governor who answers the phone, spends time in our local communities and listens to the people who run our towns and make South Dakota great.”
Wollman received his law degree from the University of South Dakota and has served as state’s attorney for 17 years. He is a past president of the South Dakota State’s Attorneys Association, a current trainer for law enforcement across the state on domestic violence issues, and is a board member on the Law Enforcement Standards and Training Commission.
“Tom’s leadership as state’s attorney has earned him the respect and admiration of Lincoln County,” Jackley said. “His work keeps our South Dakota families safe, and we’re honored to have his support for Team Jackley.”
Watch Wollman’s endorsement on youtube here:
-30-
Another good endorsement but I wonder how many people actually see these? I assume they aren’t running all of these on TV so they are relegated to supporters on social media and this blog?
Go count the views on Marty’s YouTube page. He has about 300 views on all of these endorsement vids. Not 300 on this latest vid. 300 views of all of them collectively. This tactic isn’t moving the needle but makes the Pierre set feel good. We need better campaigns! SAD!!!
I would think that these videos would play nice on targeted social media campaigns. Let’s say they target Sioux Falls and run this. Or those who care about law enforcement.
SD is still a bunch of small communities and people will talk about this if they know who they are. Like the pierre sheriff supporting jackley Carries weight to all those in pierre and fort pierre. They just need to make sure the video is uploaded to Facebook so they dont have to click on YouTube to watch them target that video to pierre. They also need wollman to get 10 of his friends to share the video on Facebook and then email it to all his contacts.
Lincoln county is probably the battle ground in this election and the deciding county.
Or you could look at the videos on his Facebook page and see most have over 10,000 views and many over 40,000 views. Pretty obvious they are targeting voters via Facebook with these.
Don’t think DJT understood that the video viewership count for youtube and for facebook are different haha. I see the sponsored vids & other content everywhere on all social platforms. Would assume it works well considering everyone including my Grandma is on Facebook and it’s cheaper to do.
Wollman would have been a great AG.
Wollman’s pa is a great Republican
I think Wollman should run for AG right now.
Another nice endorsement for Jackley and Troy is right again- Tom would be the best candidate by far for the GOP and could hold the seat against Seiler.
hey, hey… that’s the best idea I’ve read in these comments in a long time. Wollman for AG is a great idea and better than any of the alternatives.
He obviously doesn’t want to or he would have thrown his hat in the ring before now.
I don’t care what all these law enforcement types think of Jackley. He’s one of them. We get it, lockem up, hang them high. ((Just like I wouldn’t care what a bunch of Sanford docs said to endorse a candidate who came along who was a fellow Sanford doc.))
I oppose the militarization of the police departments against citizens, the Bundys or at Standing Rock, paid for by civil asset forfeiture funds from people, some of whom weren’t ever charged with a crime.
I tried once to tweek these civil asset forfeiture laws once — Marty pushed back hard and I let it go- I heard of a kids stopped by the highway patrol enroute to college with a wad of cash his dad gave him. It was taken and assumed to be drug money. Marty oversees this fund, gives grants to the departments and law enforcement guys who are endorsing him now. I know they can make a case that it’s all on the up and up. I’ve talked to attorneys in SD who call it Marty’s slosh fund.
Your voting for Billie Sutton?
If Kristi doesn’t win, and I think she will, but if she doesn’t—- there are quite a few Republicans for Sutton that might just pop out of the woodwork.
I hope not. If you are tying your name to the Democrat party, even one so weak and ineffectual as the South Dakota Democrat party, you are saying you support certain things that are not conservative and not, frankly, good for the state or the country.
And they said bipartisanship was dead.
I’m happy to hear that he has law enforcement supporting him since Kristi is saying he’s soft on crime.
Good to know you think he’s heavy handed. Between you and Noem is probably the sweet spot jackley’s in.
Marty needs powerful stories from women and men and the vulnerable who can talk about why they support jackley.
I agree on one aspect with Hickey. These are all about him as as a leader with a job description and not so much as a human being with compassion and empathy.
Yeah they look good but they are forgettable.
My thought: The last thing we need, is another attorney in the governor’s chair, who thinks it is his turn to be governor.
yeah, like rounds
How much is this one going to cost the taxpayers?
http://rapidcityjournal.com/news/lawsuit-against-south-dakota-ag-won-t-be-dismissed/article_722b93c4-d21f-5d6a-ad47-fab605c45bd2.html#tracking-source=home-top-story-2
OUCH!! That is not good for Marty or possibly taxpayers
Yikes.