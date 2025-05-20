Release: New National Poll Reaffirms America’s Seniors Overwhelmingly Support Medicare Advantage

New National Poll Reaffirms America’s Seniors Overwhelmingly Support Medicare Advantage

82 percent also believe proposed cuts to the program will harm their financial well-being

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Medicare Advantage Majority (MAM) today released new national polling data, confirming the powerful consensus that America’s seniors want Congress to protect the Medicare Advantage (MA) program. The public opinion survey underscores MA’s profound importance to aging Americans and reveals overwhelming opposition to any effort that would reduce its funding.

MAM’s public opinion survey, fielded in March 2025, polled 1,000 US senior likely voters and consumers nationwide. Topline findings from respondents include:

A significant majority of seniors (82%) believe cuts to Medicare Advantage will have a negative impact on their financial well-being.

A large majority (71%) across parties want Congress to oppose cutting funding for Medicare Advantage, and 69% are less likely to vote for a member who supports cuts.

Nearly all (93%) believe it is important to have a variety of Medicare plan options to meet their health needs.

A vast majority (83%) believe the additional benefits provided by MA plans are important to their family members.

A majority believe the federal government should increase funding (53%) for MA – not cut it (7%).

“Medicare Advantage keeps proving to be the preferred choice for the majority of seniors across the country and particularly among lower income seniors,” said MAM spokesperson Darren Grubb. “This latest survey makes it crystal clear that seniors are fed up with past cuts to the program and expect Congress to protect the benefits they depend on. Any proposed cuts aren’t just numbers, they have real-life consequences like higher costs, fewer benefits, and less access to trusted doctors.”

Medicare Advantage is a public-private partnership that provides health care to more than 34 million seniors and people with disabilities in the United States. Today, it is the preferred choice for over half (53%) of all Medicare beneficiaries. Unlike traditional Medicare, Medicare Advantage offers a more integrated, affordable, and personalized approach to care, often including extra benefits like dental, vision, hearing, and wellness programs. “With a majority of Medicare Advantage beneficiaries living on less than $25,000 annually, they are depending on their elected leaders to stand up and protect the care they count on – and expect them to do so in the weeks and months ahead,” Grubb said.

Medicare Advantage Majority’s nationwide survey amplifies a united front of seniors who oppose any proposed cuts to the program, even as some in Congress are seeking to cut MA benefits. The new national polling data can be found here and follows a survey conducted in October 2024 that further emphasizes the program’s value for seniors and taxpayers.

About Medicare Advantage Majority (MAM)

Medicare Advantage Majority (MAM) is a 501(c)4 organization dedicated to protecting and strengthening the Medicare Advantage program for 34 million American seniors and people with disabilities – more than half of all eligible Medicare beneficiaries – who depend on it. MAM is powered by the support of local advocates across the country, including beneficiaries, caregivers, health care providers and community leaders.