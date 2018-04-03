Release: Noem Announces Rural Revitalization Project

Noem Announces Rural Revitalization Project
WATERTOWN, S.D. – Kristi Noem today announced her Rural Revitalization Project, an initiative aimed at strengthening rural South Dakota. Noem was raised on a farm and ranch in rural Hamlin County. After her father’s sudden death, Noem returned to farm and ranch full-time, while also starting a hunting lodge, building an insurance business, and growing her family.
“I am proud to be from rural South Dakota,” said Noem. “It’s where I learned the values of hard work and self-reliance, where Bryon and I chose to raise our kids, where we started an insurance business and hunting lodge, and where my family has farmed and ranched for a century. But many small towns like ours are struggling today. As governor, I will work to bring more resources into rural areas, expanding broadband, promoting economic development, enhancing healthcare, and focusing on K-12 schools.”
NOEM’S RURAL REVITALIZATION PROJECT
Rural Broadband
A good internet connection can allow any entrepreneur to sell globally, while hiring locally. By expanding rural broadband and enhancing cell service, area businesses can grow their customer base without leaving town; families can better connect with their doctors; and students can learn from teachers a world away. In many rural areas, however, broadband deployment lags behind, largely because of the disproportionate expense of installation and maintenance.
In the U.S. House, I have pushed the Federal Communications Commission on creating a fairer and more rural-friendly Universal Service Fund formula to accelerate broadband’s deployment in remote areas. This work will continue if elected governor. Additionally, I will look to expand resources in this area, while ensuring state agencies continue to embrace broadband-friendly policies.
Rural Development
To grow families in rural South Dakota, we need jobs in rural South Dakota. As I’ve laid out in my Agricultural Growth Initiative and Build South Dakota Agenda, I will (1) equip students with the skills needed to succeed in ag-related industries, (2) review permitting structures to be sure they promote economic development and respect local control, (3) expand opportunities for value-added agriculture, and (4) improve rural infrastructure.
Rural Healthcare
Local healthcare providers have been relentless in expanding access through a robust network of rural clinics and innovative telehealth technologies, dramatically shrinking the distance between residents and state-of-the-art care. To build on these successes, we must grow the healthcare workforce in rural South Dakota. As governor, I will work directly with state professional organizations to develop forward-thinking recruitment and retention strategies, while also reviewing licensing requirements. Additionally, I will pursue federal waivers and grants, as appropriate, to better customize healthcare programs to South Dakota’s needs.
Rural Schools
The school is the lifeblood of many rural communities, but most struggle to make ends meet, recruit qualified teachers, or maintain enrollment numbers. Under my administration, the Department of Education will work to develop a pilot program to fill teacher shortages in high-need areas, exploring options such as new incentive programs for local working professionals and enhanced mentoring of teachers.
While I will also work to improve efficiencies, increase local decision making, and empower schools to share resources, I believe the most sustainable way to strengthen rural schools is to expand economic opportunity. If a family can’t make a living in a rural community, they will pull their kids from the school district and move. I am fully committed to revitalizing South Dakota’s rural culture, so small-town schools and businesses can thrive for generations to come.
Saving the rural communities is a good idea, but South Dakota policy in recent years has been driving people out of the rural areas, to be specific “giant industrial wind farms” that turn agricultural and recreational land into an industrial waste land for the sake of multinational and foreign corporations reaping the production tax credit. There are now so many houses for sale in rural northeastern South Dakota you would think Mount St. Helens was ready to erupt. If they sell it will be at a huge discount. That means less kids in school and less people paying taxes. This problem is being overlooked by both Kristi Noem and Marty Jackley because as soon as one of them takes office, the corporations will be sending them money just as is the case with John Thune in Washington D.C. If Ms. Noem wants to do something to SAVE rural population she would start putting in some checks and balances on this travesty to our state. At least educate herself on it.
And ban Round-Up while you’re at it.
People are leaving rural America because there aren’t any jobs available for a decent livable wage. Either you own the farm, business in town, or have a terminal degree to make it now. I don’t know anyone under the age of 35 trying to just be average.
Small towns need to revitalize or they’ll be force to shudder sooner than later. Maybe hosting a large corporation is a start to getting kids and jobs to stay-
The volume of words Noem and Jackley have produced of “plans” without either of them proposing one interesting idea is staggering.