Release: Noem, Liz Cheney in Rapid City Wednesday

Noem, Liz Cheney in Rapid City Wednesday
Rapid City, S.D. – Kristi Noem will be in Rapid City on Wednesday, April 4.
WHAT: Listening Session on Youth Drug Addiction
WHEN: Wednesday, April 4 – 10:00AM
WHERE: Lifeways (1010 Ninth Street, Suite 2, Rapid City)
WHAT: Noem to Address Veterans Coordination Commission Meeting
WHEN: Wednesday, April 4 – 12:00PM
WHERE: American Legion Post 22 (818 E St. Patrick, Rapid City)
WHAT: Women’s Coffee with Kristi Noem and Rep. Liz Cheney
WHEN: Wednesday, April 4 – 1:30PM to 3:00PM
WHERE: Bethel Assembly Church (1202 North Maple Ave., Rapid City)
Noem obviously knows a lot of out of state politicians which will serve her well as governor…connections connections connections
Liz Cheney says the “enhanced interrogation” at CIA black sites employed the same techniques used on our own military personnel in the SERE program.
That’s an interesting claim, since at least one prisoner at a black site in Afghanistan was tortured, starved, stripped naked from the waist down, and shackled against a concrete wall on a night when the temperature fell to approximately thirty-six degrees Fahrenheit. After lying to cover up his death from 2002 to 2010, the CIA admitted he’d frozen to death. The U.S. government hadn’t even notified his wife and four daughters.
Hey Liz Cheney, did the SERE program torture and starve any of our own military personnel until they froze to death?
President Trump’s nominee for CIA Director, Gina Haspel, oversaw interrogation tactics so brutal that CIA personnel at one black site openly wept and requested transfers after torture sessions:
https://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2018/03/gina-haspel-black-site-torture-cia/555539/
When Rand Paul objected to the Haspel nomination, Cheney accused him of “defending and sympathizing with terrorists.”
So will Noem and Cheney be waterboarding anyone unconscious in Rapid City, or are they apologists for terrorists? According to Cheney, there’s nothing in between.
Talk about 2 out of context remarks trying to piece together to make a horrible argument
Here are the Cheney statements in full context:
“The Enhanced Interrogation Program saved lives, prevented attacks, & produced intel that led to Osama bin Laden. The techniques were the same as those used on our own people in the SERE program. No one should slander the brave men & women who carried out this crucial program.”
That’s four outright lies and a straw man.
“Gina Haspel has spent her career defending the American people and homeland. Rand Paul is defending and sympathizing with terrorists.”
That’s a debatable point and a subhuman cheap shot.
straight out of the Jackley campaign. Nobody else would do this research.
I’m not with the Jackley campaign.
How are they lies? Take each “lie” and explain why it is a lie before you simply move on with a blanket statement that you didn’t even prove. Where is the straw man? Are you saying that terrorism isn’t an issue and that there aren’t evil people out there seeking to do our country harm? And what do you mean by subhuman? Geez, try to get a logical point across.
Why did you delete my explanations, Pat? Or was there a malfunction?
May I at least post this link?
Senate report says CIA torture methods yielded no useful intelligence:
https://www.latimes.com/nation/la-fg-torture-report-20141210-story.html
KM/Michelle?
No, I’m not KM/Michelle.
I am KM and it seems the people would like to hear from me;)
Because it was ridiculously off topic, as is your latest post.
Are you talking about a comment that listed and critiqued Liz Cheney’s claims about torture?
Sorry, if you are asking me to shed a tear for terrorists who seek to murder innocents to further their twisted agenda you’re barking up the wrong tree. I know Obama-weak as he was-thought we could solve everything by being nice and inoffensive (except to conservative Christians), but that doesn’t actually work.
Mary Cheney > Liz Cheney > Pond Scum > Dick Cheney
In your goofy eyes, Ike. Ike=liberal=nonsensical=soft on terrorism=Marx lover=somebody whose opinion matters not one iota to me.
Mattered enough for you to bother typing that out. We’ll start the bidding at two iotas.
Are these events invitation only? For some reason I can’t find this press release or anything about the events on Kristi’s campaign website.
Maybe it’s not a campaign event?
I notice it’s at a church. I know Trump said he was going to work on repeal of the Johnson Amendment but it’s still in effect. Maybe the event is listed under constituent services.
Liz Cheney may be a liability for Team Noem. Team Jackley really has the momentum going for them on the ground game.
How do you figure she is a liability?
DC. No one likes DC.
No one likes politicians with bad judgment like Jackley either…..
When is he going to fire Gortmaker?! I have 1.2M reasons he should
Drain the Swamp, Dredge the River by Pierre and dangit drain Lake Mitchell!
If Kristi gets the nod, she should do a hunting photo op with VP Dick in the Fall.
LOL – might also explain the Richard Benda mystery.
Which of the Cheney daughters is married to another woman? Dick has two daiughters right? Honestly I don’t know and couldn’t care less but stating so would add credence to any statement by a candidate hoping to gather votes of a certain political climate.
It’s the other one.
The fact that out of state establishment politicians want Noem to be our next Governor does not fill me with confidence.
If you would take the time to go and listen to one of them speak, you just might change your mind. Rep Cheney spoke about Kristi’s respect on capital hill, how true to her own word she is, and that her leadership will be truly missed in Congress. However, if staying in the House isn’t in the cards for Kristi, then Liz Cheney feels that Kristi Noem has the potential to be a GREAT Governor of South Dakota. I personally feel that Kristi Noem will be our next Governor and that this primary has already been decided.
So did the Bethel Church endorse Kristi? Will they lose their tax exempt status?