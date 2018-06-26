Release: RAGA Chair Leslie Rutledge Applauds Jason Ravnsborg’s Win at South Dakota GOP Convention

RAGA Chair Leslie Rutledge Applauds
Jason Ravnsborg’s Win at South Dakota GOP Convention
Republicans in South Dakota have chosen Yankton lawyer Jason Ravnsborg to be their nominee for attorney general. He will face-off against an Obama lawyer and career bureaucrat Randy Seiler. Following his nomination, Chair of the Republican Attorneys General Association and Arkansas Attorney General, Leslie Rutledge, offered the following praise:
“Jason Ravnsborg is the right choice for South Dakota. He is no career politician and he will bring a fresh approach to the Office of the Attorney General. Jason will defend the rule of law in South Dakota and protect the Constitution from federal overreach. As a Lieutenant Colonel in the Army Reserves, Jason Ravnsborg knows what it means to put country above politics; he will serve South Dakota with honor. I’m proud to stand with Jason and endorse his campaign today.”
###
God help us…. had to go all the way to Arkansas to find an endorsement.
Are you a moran?
Ravnsborg has the most endorsements and now gets one from a fellow Attorney General…who is the head of the Republican Attorney Generals Association…this is a big deal
Sour. Grapes.
Looks to me like this picture was taken at a RAGA convention or meeting. Which means Jason was not only building support around the State in the run up to convention, but also building relationships with Republicans Attorney Generals across the Nation. That will pay off in the Fall when running against Seiler. We clearly picked the right candidate to win a statewide election and be Attorney General.
Three Cheers for Arkansas, a great state to hunt and fish. Here’s hoping the Razorbacks win the College World Series.
RAGA is a good thing?…….:
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/state-attorney-general-lobbyists-donation-one-on-one-access-raga-daga/
From the link: “It’s not just the Republicans. Democratic AGs are courted by trial lawyers at receptions like one in Washington and they, too, take donations from companies under investigation…
It’s even more telling that CBS omitted the fact that democrat attorneys general wrote a letter in opposition to concealed carry reciprocity and Michael Bloomberg’s gun control organization has given $150,000 to the Democratic Attorneys General Association.”
RAGA is an endorsement that matters. They do not endorse all Republican AG candidates.
Very Impressive
Great work Jason!
Any future EB-5, Gear up or any other scandals that will pop up South Dakotans will sleep easy at night knowing Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg will be on the job to investigate and prosecute.
That of course is the REAL reason the unqualifed Ravnsborg was nominated by the Republican Establishment, they fear the extended prison time they would face under any other AG.
Do you mean the Republican Establishment will sleep easy at night or South Dakotans with General Ravnsborg?
Lt. Col Ravnsborg is two promotions from being a Brig General. That would be something if he were a General in the Army Reserves and State Attorney General. Curious if anyone has done that before.
So a guy who has dedicated his life to obtaining justice for crime victims is a “career bureaucrat”? A guy who has actually spent time in the trenches of criminal law? What a joke. I’m no Democrat, but this is some ridiculous partisan crap.
He himself has said so.
Listen closely he said in an interview he tried federal..not state…cases…the feds only go to trial on slam dunksand he only did so in his first 14 years….so he too has not tried any cases in a decade.
He state court resume is weak also in all areas.
Ravnsborg will crush him on conservative policy also.
Seiler will crush him on the Gear-Up and EB-5 cover-up.
Anonymous at 2:30…
Those were during Jackley’s watch. Voters won’t punish Ravnsborg for them.
I agree Ravnsborg has nothing to do with gear up or EB 5…Democrats have no valid argument against him there….but Ravnsborg could ask Seller lots of questions about EB 5 actually
Great job Ravnsborg, Huge endorsement. Keep up the good work for South Dakota.
Was Seiler an Obama lawyer when he served under President George W. Bush? Are all public servants who serve in the Federal Prosecutors Office bureaucrats or would she call our current Attorney General a career bureaucrat? The one who said “I believe South Dakota is very fortunate to have a United States attorney with Randy’s experience, his respect and his ability to lead the U.S. attorney’s office with its important work.” Or Sen. Mike Rounds: “Randy is a friend who has earned the respect and admiration of many South Dakotans. He has the experience, integrity and professionalism necessary to faithfully uphold the constitution and protect South Dakotans…”
https://www.capjournal.com/news/fort-pierre-s-randy-seiler-to-retire-as-u-s/article_7b319e3a-cdb4-11e7-a96a-6783d499b01e.html
“Obama lawyer and career bureaucrat Randy Seiler.”
I don’t like him as a candidate, but maybe ease off the blatant propaganda, Pat.
It’s a release.
My apologies.
“He will face-off against an Obama lawyer and career bureaucrat Randy Seiler. ”
But Jackley in 2007 elevated Seiler – under Bush43 – to the position of Asst. US District Attorney….(?)