Release: Rep David Johnson raises nearly $20,000 in 2019 for upcoming State Senate primary, wants to improve transparency of campaign finance reporting.

Rep David Johnson raises nearly $20,000 in 2019 for upcoming State Senate primary, wants to improve transparency of campaign finance reporting.

Representative David Johnson, who announced his candidacy for District 33 State Senate this past summer, disclosed today that in the few months since announcing, he has raised $19,700 from his neighbors and constituents. He says he’ll continue reaching out, asking for additional support from his constituents as he knocks on doors and speaks with civic groups as part of his 2020 primary campaign.

Johnson, a Republican, said “I’ve been truly inspired and blessed by the number of people in my district who encourage and support my campaign for the June 2nd election.”

Johnson’s legislative priorities focus on citizens’ right to know, open government policies, and complete disclosure of candidate record-keeping (ref: current and past bills he’s authored or sponsored: SBs 59, 148 and HB 1092 in ‘19, SBs 84, 69 and HB 1178 in ’18, HB 1136 in ‘17, and others). He says he’s met resistance when asking that legislators comply with more stringent campaign finance disclosures. This year, Johnson’s open palm attempts to file early contribution reports were refused.

“I’ve always believed contributions from constituents should be frequently and openly disclosed; an informed constituent is an informed voter,” Johnson said.

Johnson noted that if elected he’ll continue to pursue more frequent and transparent campaign finance reporting rules. “If Legislators are continually carrying campaign assets from year to year, or collecting substantial dollars from out-of-state PACs, then the people should know that,” Rep. Johnson said.