Release: Rep. Reder Announces Resignation, Gov. Rhoden Seeks Public Input on Replacement

Rep. Reder Announces Resignation, Gov. Rhoden Seeks Public Input on Replacement

PIERRE, S.D. – On Thursday, Representative Chris Reder announced that he has resigned his seat in the State House of Representatives. Upon Representative Reder’s resignation, Governor Larry Rhoden requested public input on filling the District 1 vacancy.

Reder represented District 1, which includes the counties of Brown, Day, Marshall, and Roberts. He was elected to the State House of Representatives this past November and served during the 2025 legislative session.

Those wishing to be considered for the vacancy in the House of Representatives, or to offer nominations, should email [email protected]. Nominations should include the candidate’s name, current physical address, resume, cover letter, and letters of recommendation. All nomination materials must be submitted by Friday, May 23, 2025.

