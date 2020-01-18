Release: SD Atty General helps assemble Bi-Partisan coalition to argue against faithless electors before US Supreme Court

SOUTH DAKOTA ATTORNEY GENERAL HELPS ASSEMBLE BI-PARTISAN COALITION TO ARGUE AGAINST FAITHLESS ELECTORS BEFORE US SUPREME COURT

PIERRE, S.D. – Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg today announced that the Supreme Court of the United States has agreed to review a decision from the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals last year.

The decision of Colorado Department of State vs Baca would allow a state elector to cast their presidential electoral college vote for whomever they choose and not follow the majority elected candidate from their particular state.

Ravnsborg agreed to assist Colorado in seeking an appeal and has, to date, assembled a bipartisan coalition of 21 state attorneys general signing on as well.

“It is important to know the rules when determining any contest and this is especially important when determining the presidency of the United States,” said Ravnsborg. “If this decision is not overturned it is possible that 538 electors could determine the leader of the free world while ignoring the votes of the rest of the country.

