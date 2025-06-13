Release: Secretary of State Releases Draft Voter Registration Form for Public Comment

SECRETARY OF STATE RELEASES DRAFT VOTER REGISTRATION FORM FOR PUBLIC COMMENT

(PIERRE, S.D.) – The South Dakota Secretary of State’s Office has released a draft version of the state’s voter registration form and is inviting the public to review and comment over the next ten business days.

“As we work to improve the voter registration process, we want to ensure the new registration form is clear, accessible, and easy to use for all voters,” said Secretary of State Monae L. Johnson. “Public input is a key part of this process, and we want to hear from South Dakotans so we can make this the best form possible.”

The draft form reflects updates to improve readability, simplify instructions, and align with current state and federal requirements.

The Secretary of State’s Office welcomes feedback from voters, election workers, advocacy groups, and other stakeholders. The public comment period will run through June 27, 2025. Comments may be submitted via email to [email protected].

A copy of the draft form is available on the Secretary of State’s website.