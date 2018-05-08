Release: Sen. Jordan Youngberg Endorses Ravnsborg for Attorney General

Sen. Jordan Youngberg Endorses Ravnsborg for Attorney General
MADISON, SD: District 8 Senator Jordan Youngberg endorsed Attorney General Candidate Jason Ravnsborg.
“Jason is extremely knowledgeable and has many ideas to make our state a safe place,” Youngberg said. “I have listened to all the candidates for Attorney General and he has clearly separated himself from the field with his ideas to move the State forward and keep South Dakotans safe.”
Senator Youngberg resides in Madison and represents constituents in Moody, Lake, Miner and Sanborn Counties. Youngberg is both a small business owner and is the Vice-Chair of the Senate Local Government Committee and a member of the Senate Agricultural and Natural Resources Committee. Youngberg is also a member of the State-Tribal Relations Committee and a member of the Extraordinary Cost Fund for Special Education Study Committee. Youngberg was also the Chairman of the 2017 Government Accountability Task Force.
“Jason is someone that I have asked in-depth policy and legal questions and he has answered them in a detailed understandable manner,” Youngberg said “Jason has already proven to me that he can do the job and work with legislators to understand and get legislation passed for our state.”
“Jason is a strong leader who has handled many stressful and challenging situations in his life, he has the judgment, temperament and leadership skills for the position” Youngberg said. “He will make an outstanding Attorney General and he has my full support”.
-30-
Ravnsborg continues on steadily putting out endorsements from all sources.
I am beyond impressed with this guy and how he is running a strong campaign.
I don’t claim to have my finger on the state-wide pulse. I don’t have close friends or relatives in every city; I don’t think I’ve even visited every county! So I readily admit that my knowledge is limited.
Nevertheless, the Republicans in my circle of acquaintance, including elected officials, have begun supporting Jason for AG. He’s a hard worker. He’s demonstrated sufficient energy to handle the extensive travel and other rigors of the job. People are impressed that most rank and file law enforcement officers back him. He really connects with them.
Mr. Fitzgerald seems a terrific & knowledgeable guy. I’m sure he’s a more-than capable lawyer, and his 33 years of public service deserve our respect and gratitude. While it promises to be a feisty convention, I predict Ravnsborg secures the Republican nomination.
There are many unanswered questions in this race. It would be great if we had a forum at convention where delegates could ask questions.
Seiler is a good candidate. The GOP needs to nominate the best. I’m not convinced there isn’t a need for a 4th candidate.
No guarantee Seiler is making it out of his own convention…it looks like Means has the tribes with her and talk of her working the delegates hard.
I agree a forum would be interesting for those undecided delegates, not sure if there would be enough time for one though.
I don’t see a need for a 4th candidate for the AG race. After hearing Ravnsborg speak and reading up a little bit on him, he seems to be the only candidate that is well rounded for the position.
This is amazing. Does this mean Russ Olson is with him also?
I would be impressed if he does…definitely a sign that he might.
Such a wide range of support for Ravnsborg across the state. It just shows you that all his law and leadership experience resonates with a majority of the state.
Yes Ravnsborg has a reputation of being a Legal Eagle and a force to be reckoned with in the courtroom.
lol, that was a joke right?
I’m laughing. Thanks
A surrogate for Fitzgerald recently said in a public setting “he was sure glad he didn’t make the mistake of going into private practice”
DUMB, insulting and it made a lot of part time states attorneys mad and I would imagine most of the bar would feel insulted also…
So much for free enterprise and private ownership…Republican values.
Has Ravnsborg ever prosecuted one case by himself as an actual paid States Attorney? Please provide a link to the newspaper story.
How about showing the IP addresses of those posting. I suspect they are all one address in Yankton?
This isn’t in line with the paid services of this blog. But how about a little more information and a lot less fluff? Maybe some family details? Where the candidates were born? Raised? Went to high school? Are they married? Divorced? How many kids? Actual experience as prosecutors? Electoral success?
It is rich that an anonymous poster callls for disclosure of other anonymous posters. It is really rich when the person saying it is the most common antiRavnsberg poster.
Are all Ravnsberg opponents so self-unaware and phony?
No.
I am not from Yankton, so that answers that.
Does it matter where a candidate is born if they are a South Dakota resident? No. Does it matter where they went to high school? No. Is that fact that someone does or does not have kids have any relevance? No.
Jason has experience as an attorney and leadership experience over 600 people. He is more than qualified, despite the doubters.
If you’re referring to advertisements, advertisers do not dictate the editorial policies or positions of the website. So, I’m not sure what ‘paid services’ you’re referring to, person posting from 24.111.111.34.
Not all prosecutions result in newspaper stories, often plea bargains are offered and accepted and people are sentenced and the media never writes a word, that is how our criminal system works.
Your last laundry list of questions are very obviously directed at pointing out the differences in the 3 candidates for AG as you are asking in a back handed manner all the things that the opponents of Mr. Ravnsborg have been shouting to the heavens about since this “weekly endorsement battle” began.
My questions is, where is this fluff you are accusing Mr. Powers of? The content of this blog has remained consistent for all the years I have been reading it.
Anon 12:59 is asking questions that have no bearing on fitness for office. It is obvious he/she is supporting a different candidate than Jason, so they are trying to make it look like you have to fit the Fitzgerals/Russell mold to be qualified. Silly.
So post my IP address? But none of the fawning Ravnsborg propagandists? The GOP has a long ugly trail of corruption and now those most intimate with that are pushing this guy with no experience but who seems to be sucking up to every politician in the state?
Deny all you want, there is a definite tilt in the postings on here.
Weren’t you the one who was asking it to be posted?
I do what you ask, and you complain about that too. Hmph.
So the party of family values, dismisses candidates with actual families for a single 40(?) year old man with none?
Ravnsborg is qualified because why? A paid political operative says so? Because he is a part time reserve soldier? Those are not qualifications in most people’s books for attorney general.
I ask again, what criminal case has he ever prosecuted as an actual paid States Attorney or deputy AG? Name the cases that are a matter of public record and what the crimes were, and what the results were.
Are you serious Anonymous 2:22pm? You sound like Marry and her claims that Fitzgerald deserves to be AG because his has been a states attorney for x number of years has prosecuted x number of cases (which seems to fluctuate from article to article). Sorry, that does not entitle Fitzy boy to anything. Now you are attacking Ravnsborg because of him being single, shame on you. How does that have any bearing on being AG, zero.
It sounds like you are more upset because as a candidate Ravnsborg is the best choice over Fitzgerald and Russel. Ravnsborg has over 15 years (Age – finishing school) of experience in law and has the leadership/management expertise needed (that is what the Army gives you, people like you who try to belittle it have never severed their country and know nothing about military experience). Fitzgerald and Russell have little to no leadership/management experience. Sorry, but you need that when you run an office, you don’t get the experience because you have been a state attorney for x number of years.
It the same lies and attacks on here by people from the Fitzgerald and Russell camp, probably all from Marry and Stace who hide behind the anonymous posting.
Sorry, easier to read this one.
Are you serious Anonymous 2:22pm? You sound like Marry and her claims that Fitzgerald deserves to be AG because his has been a states attorney for x number of years has prosecuted x number of cases (which seems to fluctuate from article to article). Sorry, that does not entitle Fitzy boy to anything. Now you are attacking Ravnsborg because of him being single, shame on you. How does that have any bearing on being AG, zero.
It sounds like you are more upset because as a candidate Ravnsborg is the best choice over Fitzgerald and Russel. Ravnsborg has over 15 years (Age – finishing school) of experience in law and has the leadership/management expertise needed (that is what the Army gives you, people like you who try to belittle it have never severed their country and know nothing about military experience). Fitzgerald and Russell have little to no leadership/management experience. Sorry, but you need that when you run an office, you don’t get the experience because you have been a state attorney for x number of years.
It the same lies and attacks on here by people from the Fitzgerald and Russell camp, probably all from Marry and Stace who hide behind the anonymous posting.
So all single people are not entitled to be in the Republican party, or just those too young to be married? How idiotic can the Fitz supporters get. I vote this the stupidest post of the day. Any other contenders?
I agree. Utterly asinine argument.
For candidates (Russell & Fritz) of supposed great credentials, their supporters spend all their time talking about Jason.
Can’t we all just get along?
Then nobody would read your blog Pat. lol