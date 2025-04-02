Release: South Dakota Board of Regents announces new officers; Rave re-elected as President

SOUTH DAKOTA BOARD OF REGENTS ANNOUNCES NEW OFFICERS

ABERDEEN, S.D. – Today, the South Dakota Board of Regents (BOR) announced board officers, reaffirming experienced leadership while welcoming a new Regent to its ranks.

Tim Rave has been re-elected as president, continuing his leadership in guiding the state’s public higher education system. Jeff Partridge will also remain as vice president, providing continued strategic oversight. Additionally, Randy Frederick has been elected as secretary for his first term, bringing a fresh perspective to the board’s leadership team.

“I am honored to continue serving as the president of the Board of Regents,” said Rave. “We have significant responsibilities ahead to ensure that South Dakota’s public universities remain accessible, affordable, and focused on student success. I look forward to working with my fellow board members to build on our progress.”

The April meeting also marks the first meeting for newly appointed Regents, Miles Beacom of Sioux Falls and Griffin Petersen, a University of South Dakota student from Onida.

The BOR April Meeting is currently in session at Northern State University this Wednesday – Thursday, April 2-3.

-30-