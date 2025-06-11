Release: South Dakota Supreme Court Justice Janine M. Kern Announces Retirement 

South Dakota Supreme Court Justice Janine M. Kern Announces Retirement

PIERRE, S.D.—South Dakota Supreme Court Justice Janine M. Kern has announced that she will retire from the bench on Dec. 8, 2025.

Justice Kern was appointed to the South Dakota Supreme Court in 2014 by Gov. Dennis Daugaard to represent the First Supreme Court District, which includes Custer, Lawrence, Meade and Pennington counties. She previously served as circuit court judge for 18 years. Justice Kern’s father, retired circuit court judge Paul J. Kern, administered her oath of office as a justice, circuit court judge and attorney.

“It is with a heart brimming with gratitude for the trust and confidence placed in me, which gave me the opportunity to serve the people of this great state, that I notify you of my retirement on December 8, 2025, nearly twenty-nine years to the day of my investiture as a circuit court judge,” Justice Kern said. “It has been a deep honor and privilege to serve.”

“Justice Kern has always had an unwavering commitment to justice, the integrity of the courts, and a deep compassion for the people we serve. Her passion for law and for people has impacted all of us and made the court system better,” Chief Justice Steven R. Jensen said. “Personally, the members of the Court will truly miss Justice Kern as she has been a wonderful friend and colleague to each of us. We wish her all the best as she moves on to her life’s next chapter in December.”

Justice Kern was appointed a circuit court judge in 1996 in the Seventh Judicial Circuit comprised of Custer, Fall River, Oglala Lakota and Pennington counties. Before serving as a judge, she worked in the Attorney General’s office from 1985 to 1996 in a variety of capacities including the appellate division, drug prosecution unit and as director of the litigation division. Justice Kern received a bachelor of science degree from Arizona State University in 1982 and her juris doctor degree from the University of Minnesota Law School in 1985.

Justice Kern is a member of the American Law Institute, the State Bar Association, the Pennington County Bar Association, the American Bar Association Fellows and past president of the South Dakota Judges Association. She served on the Council of Juvenile Services from 2004 to 2013 and on the Federal Advisory Committee on Juvenile Justice from 2004 and 2008, as well as on numerous other boards and commissions.

“Justice Kern has made a lasting impression on the legal profession,” said Gov. Larry Rhoden. “She has been an incredible lawyer, prosecutor and judge for 28 years. I work with several young attorneys who look up to her as a role model, so her steady hand on the court will be missed. As I review potential appointments to replace her on the bench, I will be hopeful that we can find a future Supreme Court judge of her caliber.”

The Supreme Court is comprised of five justices appointed by the governor from a list of two or more people nominated by the Judicial Qualifications Commission. Justices must be licensed to practice law in South Dakota and voting residents of the district from which they are appointed at the time they take office.

View Justice Kern’s photo.

—30—

