Release: South Dakota Truth for Our Youth Campaign Event

South Dakota Truth for Our Youth Campaign Event

RAPID CITY – The South Dakota School of Mines and Technology College Republicans, South Dakota College Republicans, and the South Dakota Federation of Republican Women (SDFRW) are co-hosting a business owner forum at the South Dakota School of Mines campus in EEP Room 252, on Thursday, February 6th at 6:00 p.m.

The forum, which is open to the public, will give students the opportunity to hear from successful local business owners and learn what principles they used to achieve their American dream.

Featured business owners include:

Chad Meyer, DDS – Orthodontic Specialist, Meyer & Dana Orthodontics

Carol Rae – President/CEO, ImmutriX Therapeutics, Inc.

Penny Sattgast – President/Founder, PCS Biotech Services

Caleb J Arceneaux – CEO, LIV Hospitality

“South Dakota Truth for Our Youth Campaign’s mission is to actively engage youth in South Dakota by promoting republican principles, American patriotism, American civics, and American history,” explained Penny Sattgast, SDFRW Youth Engagement Committee Chair. “We are delighted to be working with the South Dakota School of Mines College Republicans to bring this programming to Rapid City.”

