Release: South Dakotans, including former Lt. Governor Steve Kirby, appointed to Homeland Security Advisory Council

President Trump Announces Appointments to the Homeland Security Advisory Council

President Donald J. Trump and Secretary Noem appointed new members to the Homeland Security Advisory Council (HSAC) and announced the date of the council’s first meeting.

Formed on March 19, 2002, the HSAC leverages the experience, expertise, and national and global connections of its membership to provide the Secretary of Homeland Security with real-time, real-world and independent advice on homeland security operations.

This new-look, America First HSAC will draw upon a deep well of public and private sector experience from homeland security experts committed to fulfilling President Trump’s agenda.

The Homeland Security Advisory Council will hold its first meeting at DHS headquarters in Washington, D.C. on July 2nd, 2025.

Appointed Members:

Henry McMaster, Governor, South Carolina, Chair Joseph Gruters, State Senator, Florida, Vice Chair Marc Andreessen, Co-Founder and General Partner, Andreessen Horowitz David Chesnoff, Attorney, Chesnoff and Schonfeld. Christopher “Chris” Cox, Founder, Bikers for Trump Mark Dannels, Cochise County Sheriff, Arizona Richard “Bo” Dietl, CEO and Founder, Beau Dietl & Associates Matthew Flynn, Attorney, Steptoe. Former Deputy Assistant to the President. Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense. Rudolph W. Giuliani, Former Mayor, New York City Harvey C. Jewett IV, Retired President of Super 8 Motels Inc., Retired President and Chief Operating Officer, Rivett Group LLC., President Great Plains Education Foundation, Inc. Steve Kirby, Founding Partner, Bluestem Capital Company Mark Levin, Broadcast News Analyst, The Mark Levin Show Corey Lewandowski, Chief Advisor to the Secretary, Department of Homeland Security Nicholas Luna, Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Strategic Implementation, The White House George Lund, CEO and Chairman, Torch Hill Investment Partners Edward McMullen Jr, Senior Policy Advisor, Adams and Reese LLP. Former Ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein, Georgette Mosbacher, Co-Chair, Three Seas Programming, Atlantic Council’s Europe Center, Former Ambassador to Poland James “Jim” Pallotta, Managing Partner and Founder, The Raptor Group. Omar Qudrat, CEO, Maden, Founder, Muslim Coalition for America, Major, U.S. Army Reserve Stephen Sloan, Global Head of Private Market Secondaries, Portfolio Advisors and Co-Founder, Cogent Partners Robert “Bob” Smith, Former U.S. Senator, New Hampshire Alexei Woltornist, Co-Founder and President, ATHOS. Former Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs, Department of Homeland Security



To learn more about the Homeland Security Advisory Council, including its previous taskings, reports, and recommendations, visit DHS.gov/Homeland-Security-Advisory-Council.