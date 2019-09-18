Release – Tri-State SDGOP/IAGOP/MNGOP Freedom Ride this Sunday!

South Dakota Republican Party sponsor for Tri-State Freedom Ride in support of President Trump on Sunday, September 22

The South Dakota GOP is part of a group of organizations encouraging motorcycle enthusiasts to “head out on the highway” this coming Sunday to support the re-election of President Donald Trump.

All clubs and individuals are welcome to join The Freedom Ride – Trump Support Bike Rally organized ride across three states to be held on Sunday, September 22nd from 10am -1pm. After a 9am breakfast at Beal Distribution in Sioux Falls, stops include Waddy’s in Hudson, SD, Grand Falls Casino in Larchwood, Iowa, and the Take 16 Brewing Company in Luverne, Minnesota.

This tri-state run will include door prizes, guest speakers, and Trump gear vendors at stops. Trump supporters of all affiliations are welcome to participate to come show their support for freedom and the President.

The South Dakota Republican Party is supporting the local stops on the ride for the event, which also includes participation from Minnesota GOP, the Republican Party of Iowa, and Bikers for Trump

SDGOP Chairman Dan Lederman is looking forward to the event, noting “This is a great event for people to come together to support freedom. You don’t have to be a Republican to ride, and President Trump appeals to independents every day, speaking the cause of freedom to people who don’t actively affiliate with a party.”

Lederman added, “After listening to the Democrat presidential debates where all the candidates seem to do is to talk about limiting our freedoms and our rights and growing the reach of government, it’s a great time to feel the wind in your face, celebrate our freedom, and to support a president who will fight for us.”

