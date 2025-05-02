Release: Visit Rapid City to Unveil President Trump Statue on Saturday; Public is Invited to Meet the Latest Addition to the City of Presidents

Visit Rapid City to Unveil President Trump Statue

Public is Invited to Meet the Latest Addition to the City of Presidents

Visit Rapid City is unveiling the latest addition to the City of Presidents – a bronze statue of President Donald J. Trump – on May 3 at the Elks Theatre, located at 512 6th St. in Rapid City.

“The City of Presidents is a vital part of Rapid City and a story of American history,” said Ally Formanek, interim CEO for Visit Rapid City. “We look forward to introducing the latest installment of this art project to the public.”

The following is an overview of the event:

Time: 3-5 p.m.

Doors open at 2:30 p.m.

Bags may not be larger than 4.5” x 6.5” (no larger than your hand); clear bags are allowed (both are subject to search)

3-4 p.m.: Speakers to include Laurie Sutterer with Visit Rapid City, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.), Rapid City Mayor Jason Salamun, Richard Purdue (son of the founder of City of Presidents, Don Purdue) Jim Maher (artist who sculpted the statue), the Bradsky Family and the Patton Family (statue donors)

4-5 p.m.: Photo opportunity with statue

The event is open to the public, with seats available on a first come first served basis.

The City of Presidents was founded in 2020 and 2025 marks its 25th anniversary. A privately funded nonpartisan art project and trail of history, Visit Rapid City is responsible for the promotion and management of the presidents.

President Trump’s statue was commissioned after his term ended in 2021 and was completed before he was elected to a second term in November 2024. The statue was created by Jim Maher, a Rapid City artist.

Learn more about Visit Rapid City at VisitRapidCity.com.

###