Remember when House Leadership blew up the prison project already in process, costing South Dakota taxpayers another BILLION?

In case you saw the headlines today…

“The potential construction costs of these recommendations (not including the demolition of SDSP) are expected to be between $1.9 to $2.1 billion,” according to the report, which calls for building up to three different prison complexes over the next decade, putting the blame squarely on the state’s incarceration rates.

Read that here.

Don’t forget what happened the last legislative session, and who spearheaded the death of that bill:

A legislative maneuver meant to secure funding and continue discussion on an $825 million men’s prison failed by two votes Friday in the South Dakota House of Representatives. The vote on House Bill 1025 was 34-35, with one member absent and a majority of 36 votes required for passage. The House could vote on whether to reopen debate when lawmakers return to Pierre next week. The vote throws the future of the massive prison project into question, and could chart a path to easing some of the state’s financial strain in a year where lawmakers are pondering cuts and swatting back funding requests. and.. Lems was the first to speak against the amended version of the bill. She rattled off questions about the prison’s rural location and a pending lawsuit over that location, unknown costs for roads and ongoing operations, and on a price tag she sees as too high. and.. House Speaker Jon Hansen, R-Dell Rapids, said some of the unspent prison money could ultimately be placed into the prison fund, where it earns interest.

Read that all here.

As opposed to getting a darn prison built with the plan already in motion, House leadership and their allies killed moving the project forward. Aaanndd… now we find out that because of the delays and fooling around, it’s likely going to cost taxpayers another billion… with a B.

Weren’t some of them complaining that it was somehow “a ritz-carlton” prison? I know Logan Manhart parroted that line. Well, come to find out it was more of a Motel 6 prison, and they’ve caused the cost to double.

State Representative Taylor Rehfeldt, who pushed for the funding to move forward this past winter session was very prescient:

Republican Rep. Taylor Rehfeldt, who requested the reconsideration, said questions have been answered. She said it’s “very clear” South Dakota needs a new prison. She said it “absolutely” will be expensive at $825 million and said it “probably” would be more if delayed, regardless where the location is. The guaranteed maximum price expires on March 31.

Read that here.

And we let that locked in maximum blow away with the South Dakota wind less than 60 days ago.

Don’t like the new predicted cost? You can thank House Leadership for the cost doubling. Thanks guys!