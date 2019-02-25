Rep. Doug Post in 3-vehicle pileup crash near Ramkota

The Pierre Capital Journal is reporting that my state representative, Doug Post, was involved in an early evening 3-vehicle crash by the Ramkota Inn, in Pierre. (If you’ve ever tried to get out of that lot in heavy traffic, it’s not the easiest.)
You can read about it here, and we hope Representative Post is doing ok.
All were able to walk away from the accident, and I was part of the secondary collision as result of the initial crash.
Thank you for your concern and prayers
I grew up in Pierre, and that Ramkota entrance corner is just awful.
Thanks for the update Doug.
Glad no one was seriously injured.
Agree. Glad everyone walked away. Sounds as though Pierre should focus some attention on improving traffic flow at that busy corner.
Not a corner but blame local govt always feels good.
If Pat calls it an entrance corner, it’s a corner. Bank on it.