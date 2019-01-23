Rep. Dusty Johnson Announces Seat on House Agriculture Committee

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) today announced he will serve on the House Committee on Agriculture for the 116th Congress.

“Serving on the Agriculture Committee is a true honor and I am proud to give South Dakota a voice at this table,” said Johnson. “I relentlessly advocated for a seat on this committee since being elected to Congress. My placement on this committee will have a direct impact on South Dakota’s largest and most significant industry, and I am thankful to have the opportunity to advance sound agriculture policy that serves farmers, ranchers and consumers in our state. My colleagues passed a strong Farm Bill last year, and I look forward to seeing it through to implementation.”

“I’m excited to welcome Dusty to the House Agriculture Committee. On the heels of the 2018 Farm Bill, it is critical that strong Members like Dusty are involved in overseeing the implementation of all areas of the bill – from the farm safety net to conservation to rural broadband. There is much work to be done in the 116thCongress, and I look forward to working alongside Dusty on behalf of rural America,” said House Agriculture Committee Ranking Member Mike Conaway.

“South Dakota Farm Bureau is proud to have Dusty selected as one of the few new Republicans appointed to the House Agriculture Committee. The Agriculture Committee gives Dusty the chance to advocate for not only farm risk management tools, but also conservation, rural development, research and much more,” said Scott VanderWal, President of the South Dakota Farm Bureau. “We look forward to working with Dusty to advance policies that help South Dakota farmers and ranchers continue to feed the world.”

“Dusty’s appointment to the House Agriculture Committee is big news for South Dakota Corn. As USDA implements the 2018 Farm Bill, we look forward to working with Dusty to ensure South Dakota farmers have a seat at the table,” said Troy Knecht, President of the South Dakota Corn Growers Association. “During this uncertainty in the farm economy, it is more important than ever to have an advocate for speedy implementation.”

“South Dakota Soybean would like to extend our Congratulations to Congressman Johnson for this very strategic appointment,” said Jeff Thompson, President of the South Dakota Soybean Association. We are excited that he will be seated on the Ag Committee. The Congressman will be a tremendous asset to the committee and a leading advocate for South Dakota farmers. His leadership will provide a voice for all current and future farm families.”

