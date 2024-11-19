Rep.- Elect Reder now trying to walk back resignation text.

From facebook, after this morning’s text message announcing his resignation from the State Legislature, Representative-elect Chris Reder is now walking his statement back:

This might be indicative of how close the vote in the House is as much as anything, as Reder is considered a member of the hard-right and was an attendee of the October rally in Sioux Falls with Mark Robinson.

Stay tuned.

