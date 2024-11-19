From facebook, after this morning’s text message announcing his resignation from the State Legislature, Representative-elect Chris Reder is now walking his statement back:
This might be indicative of how close the vote in the House is as much as anything, as Reder is considered a member of the hard-right and was an attendee of the October rally in Sioux Falls with Mark Robinson.
Stay tuned.
2 thoughts on “Rep.- Elect Reder now trying to walk back resignation text.”
I wouldn’t be surprised that he got coerced into staying on to keep the majority of rad-righties.
The ultra right is as unethical as the ultra left. They will prop him up like a marionette to keep that vote.