Rep. Ismay on HB 1239: “If a librarian rented this out to my son or daughter, you’d be lucky if you got hauled out of there in handcuffs.” Say NO to the librarian lock-up bill.

Someone get a victim doll. Because we have book-burning legislators who need to show us on the doll where the words hurt them. And even better, in a show of the continuing ridiculousness that the 100th legislative session has become, some legislators now want to walk school librarians out of public schools in handcuffs because material slipped in that they found objectionable, according to testimony on House Bill 1239.

A South Dakota legislative committee advanced a bill Wednesday at the Capitol in Pierre that would subject schools, universities, museums, libraries and their employees to criminal prosecution and jail time for allowing children to view material defined in state law as obscene or harmful to minors. An opponent of the bill said it would put “librarians in handcuffs” for lending a book to a child that some adults might consider inappropriate. One member of the House Education Committee who voted in favor of the legislation, Rep. Travis Ismay, R-Newell, suggested an arrest might be insufficient punishment. “If a librarian rented this out to my son or daughter, you’d be lucky if you got hauled out of there in handcuffs,” Ismay said. “So, yes, if they’re breaking the law anyway, why would we have any problem with librarians getting hauled out of the library in handcuffs?”

Representative Travis Ismay, who celebrates “White History Month” (not kidding) intimates that an arrest might not be good enough for a librarian who checks out a book with thoughts he objects to. Why? Because parents are incapable of being parents, and legislators feel the need to substitute laws for parenting because that’s the legislature’s job?

What happened? Honestly, at what point did the nanny-state envisioned by legislators become such a stifling, choking parental substitute that they insist it invade every aspect of what a parent should be doing when it comes to their kids? No where is there a better example of this than in House Bill 1239 where we have actual elected legislators – completely illiterate morons, but elected legislators – intimating that arrest might not be good enough for a librarian who checked out a book with a passage they objected to.

House Bill 1239, where Representative Travis Ismay suggested “you’d be lucky if you got hauled out of there in handcuffs” is scheduled to be heard on the House floor today. Call your legislator, or e-mail your legislator, and tell them to kill the embarrassing HB 1239.

And while you’re at it, tell them to knock off the threats to arrest school librarians, or to flog librarians in the public square, or whatever this ridiculousness is that the book burners are proposing.