Rep. Ismay proposes ban on paid petition circulators.. Nice try, but it’s unconstitutional

Anti-marijuana crusader and State Representative Travis Ismay apparently doesn’t like paid petition circulators, as he’s introduced a measure to ban them:

HB 1267 by Pat Powers on Scribd

The problem he faces with that? Like it or not, it’s unconstitutional:

Meyer v. Grant is a key decision of the United States Supreme Court asserting the right of proponents of ballot measures to pay circulators to collect signatures. It was decided on June 6, 1988, on an appeal from a decision of the United States Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit. The ruling was unanimous; the court’s decision was written by Justice Stevens.[1] and.. The highest court agreed with the Tenth Circuit that the Colorado statute “abridges appellees’ right to engage in political speech in violation of the First and Fourteenth Amendments.”[1]

Nice try, but that one has been long decided.