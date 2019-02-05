Rep. Johnson Anticipates the President’s State of the Union Remarks

Click here or the image above to watch Rep. Johnson’s statement.

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) today issued the following statement ahead of President Trump’s State of the Union address.

“Hello South Dakota, Dusty Johnson. I, along with the rest of the nation am awaiting President Trump’s second State of the Union address tonight.

“During the last two years our country has seen tremendous growth. Our national unemployment rate is at 4% and our veterans’ unemployment rate has never been lower. The numbers don’t lie. Our nation’s pro-growth policies are benefiting every day South Dakotans, every day.

“Last year’s State of the Union address had a long list of goals, many of which Congress acted on. In the last couple of years, we passed a Farm Bill, moved the US Embassy to Jerusalem, made substantial bipartisan criminal justice reform, rolled back dozens of burdensome regulations, and passed sweeping legislation combating the ongoing opioid crisis. We are moving in the right direction.

“I appreciate the important strides made by my colleagues and the President this past year, but there is still much more to do. That’s why I ran for office. Congress still needs to pass an infrastructure plan, continue the fight against drug addiction, and resolve our differences with our trading partners. I stand ready to work with Congress and the President, and I look forward to seeing what he lays out for our nation during tonight’s address. Thanks.”

