Rep. Johnson Opposes Democrat Gun Control Bills
Washington, D.C. – This week U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) voted against two Democrat gun control measures. The two bills proposed by Democrats in the House (H.R.8, H.R.1112) would heavily curb law-abiding citizens’ access to firearms.
H.R.8 would criminalize almost all gun transfers between private individuals, including some family members. It is an extensive overregulation of individuals’ Second Amendment rights. H.R.1112 would create bureaucratic delay by extending the three-day waiting background check determination window to ten days and undermines law-abiding citizens’ ability to defend themselves.
“I was proud to cast my vote, not once, but twice this week against gun control bills proposed by Democrats,” said Johnson. “A background check system already exists in our country. We have to uphold the 2nd Amendment rights of law-abiding South Dakotans and our country.”
Additionally, Rep. Johnson supported an amendment vote that would require U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to be notified when illegal immigrants try to purchase a firearm through the National Instant Criminal Background Check System. This vote passed the U.S. House, even though 208 Democrats voted against the measure.
Thanks Dusty ! I hope those two bills were defeated. That final paragraph shows how crazy most Dems have become. They want to take guns away from law-abiding US citizens, but allow them in the hands of illegal aliens !
So Dusty is only a RINO part of the time. Interesting.
Hmm… maybe he’s actually a conservative who cares about every clause in the Constitution… Not just when it benefits his party…..
agreed. his opposition to too much presidential power will be beneficial when the next democrat is in the white house. they’ll have to wreck the constitution on their own, not leverage off of stuff people let trump get away with. and i say this as an early trump supporter.
The only problem is that the Democrats have shown they have no shame and darn short memories; even if the Republicans shoot down (that is used metaphorically for you sensitive children at SDSU) border wall declaration, that won’t stop the Democrats from using the executive branch in any way that furthers their nefarious, anti-American schemes. However, I get your point.
Reminds me of Republicans and their memory in regards to deficit spending.
Press release make up for Boarder Wall. Mehhh